Gaby Pazmiño from Bucaram returns to national television; the presenter joins the program ‘Noticias de la Mañana’: ‘The past is over and now I’m here with you’ | Television | Entertainment

“The first time I signed a contract with telesystem My mom signed it, because we were minors,” he said. Gabriela Pazmino from Bucaram, who returns to RTSthe first channel that gave him the opportunity to work on television.

Almost five months ago, he signed a contract with the television station where, at the age of fifteen, he began as part of the children’s program cloudlightthen directed by Eduardo Holmes.

“I feel totally grateful. I feel like coming back to television is reconnecting with the housewife we’ve grown up with. being here in RTS I cannot deny you that, as we see in the interview, there are many emotions”, he commented to Rosa Elena Vásconez in the morning.

Pazmiño assured that he left television for a personal need. “Time is a valuable thing that cannot be recovered. My children were at that stage and, when I made this decision to return, it was also a necessity. God knows the longings of our hearts, and even if we don’t say it in public, God knew that there was something inside of me that was incomplete. I didn’t expect them to call me; when they called me I told them if they were sure it was with me, ”he said.

“The past is over and now I’m here with you”, that’s how Pazmiño started after her colleagues revealed that she was the one who joined the staff of presenters of the program, in which he will now share with María del Rosario Gutiérrez, Isaac Delgado, Emiliana Valdez, José Luis Arévalo and Sophy Castañeda, who a few days ago also joined the production.

Before it appeared on the screen, Pazmiño posted his entry to the channel on his Instagram account. “Guys, today I feel so happy and grateful to God and to you for your unconditional love. The news I have for you is… my return to Ecuadorian television. I want to cry and smile a thousand times for this new job opportunity. There is so much to say. I invite you to join me on @rtsecuador, @rtsnotimanana, at 9:30 in the morning. I love you”, she reads in the post.

Pazmiño joked with Delgado, who has a romantic relationship with Úrsula Strenge. He told the presenter: “Let me tell you that, on behalf of my friend, I will be checking you out.”