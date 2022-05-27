Gaby Spanic and her unusual plan to leave acting in the near future

Gaby Spanic during a photo session. (Photo by Adrián Monroy/Media and Media/Getty Images)

Gaby Spanic has surprised the artistic world by revealing her future intentions to leave the small screen. For almost thirty years, the Venezuelan actress has established herself as a total reference in the productions of the San Ángel television station. However, a time has come when the actress herself welcomes stepping aside and undertaking new challenges in her personal and professional life.

In an interview with the program Hoy, of the Canal de las Estrellas, Spanic announced that he is seriously thinking of ending his participation in soap operas. “Yes, I want to put a stop to it. There comes a time when (you feel) like you already did what you had to dor. I want to make a movie, but while it’s apples and pears, I think: is it worth it? ”, She said in her talk with the morning show.

At 48 years old and with 24 telenovelas in his history, Spanic is at the peak of his career. Perhaps her participation in Warrior heart, where she gives life to Elisa, may be the last to be seen of her because of what she has hinted at. “Maybe I sell what little or much I have. I want to go with my son, open a restaurant, the years go by and sometimes we lose things from our children, because we are here for up to 16 hours”.

In addition, the actress said that there are many times when her profession does not make her feel 100% satisfied and that those moments have made her doubt her continuity in a world that, she admits, has given her a lot. After all, there is no doubt that she has also been fundamental to the eternal boom of the dramatic genre on Latin American television. His trajectory makes it completely clear.

After winning Miss Venezuela in 1992, Gaby began her acting career in the telenovela light brunette and only two years later he had his first leading role in like you nonebut without a doubt the moment that marked his career forever came in 1998, because that was when he arrived in Mexico to participate in his first production for Televisa.

Continue reading the story

Spanic’s debut on Aztec soil was with La Usurpadora and the result was simply devastating. The telenovela not only enjoyed resounding success in Mexico, it was also a resounding international success that gave Spanic global fame in just his first Mexican project. From that moment on, his presence was more and more constant and many times he had to do with an antagonistic role. In 2002 he signed a contract with Univisión in the United States to end his first stage with Televisa.

Spanic during a press conference. (Adrian Monroy/Media and Media/Getty Images)

But the recess was masterfully broken, because in 2010 he returned to give life to Ivana Dorantes in I am your master. As expected, her performance was praised by viewers who found in her the counterpart that the story starring Lucero needed. And it is that in that area, in the antagonism, Gaby Spanic has performed exceptionally, because their characters manage to convey the repudiation that the audience must necessarily feel. Without the villains, every story lacks interest.

As he makes a final decision, it is evident that his legacy has been perfectly established in the memory of viewers who have enjoyed his performances for three decades. It is not clear what his next step will be, although he also made it known that he wants to enter the business world: “One of my dreams is to set up a tasting restaurant, that there is no menu, to set up a boutique hotel and live on the top floor.” The truth is that, no matter what happens, Gaby Spanic is already a living legend of acting.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

The unknown qualities of Dominika Paleta.