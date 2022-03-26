Gaby Spanic assured that she will not pay a single peso to a journalist

Mezcaliente Gaby Spanic wins lawsuit

The legal confrontation between Gaby Spanic and the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante seems like a war that has come to an end, this time our eternal “Usurper” assured in an interview with Televisa that she will not have to pay compensation to the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante.





Gaby Spanic assures that she will no longer have to pay Gustavo Adolfo Infante! | First hand According to an interview. The actress #GabySpanic declared that she had won the legal process against our colleague #GustavoAdolfoInfante. However, Gustavo’s legal representative, Adolfo Beceiro, responded to Spanic’s statements. Do not miss the best of the show from Monday to Friday De Primera Mano at 3 pm with Gustavo Adolfo Infante,… 2022-03-23T23:41:47Z

For his part, Spanic assured that he will not have to pay a single peso to the Mexican journalist because a final sentence was issued which annuls a suspension of amparo, thus winning the case against Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

​​“This sentence had been provisionally annulled, which was originally in favor of the opinion communicator, but today we woke up with the good news (…) that today the final sentence was issued in the amparo suspension incident, and that we won. This means that I do not have to pay anything at all (…) They granted the definitive suspension so that the sentence is not carried out, that is, we won.”





Gaby Spanic gets protection and will not pay thousands of dollars to Gustavo Adolfo Infante | The Hot Table Gaby Spanic offered a conference to report that a judge provisionally suspended the payment of 10,000 dollars to journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante. #LaMesaCaliente #Entretenimiento #GabySpanic Download our App: telemundo.app.link/8005Db9UP6 SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/LaMesaCaliente Follow us on our social networks: Facebook: facebook.com/lamesacaliente Twitter: twitter.com/lamesacaliente Instagram: instagram.com/ lamesacaliente TikTok: tiktok.com/@lamesacaliente Official Page: telemundo.com/shows/la-mesa-caliente La Mesa Caliente Myrka Dellanos, Giselle Blondet, Verónica… 2022-03-16T12:59:48Z

Given all the comments made by the press towards celebrities, Gaby throughout her career has felt attacked by scandals that have affected her work and personal environment, which is why she began a legal fight with the Mexican journalist.





Gaby Spanic claims she was the victim of a smear campaign! Will she pay Gustavo Adolfo? #GabySpanic has not paid him the almost 400 thousand pesos he owes to #GustavoAdolfoInfante. Given this, she points out that it is a smear campaign against her, could it be seized? #PájarosEnElAlambre Don’t miss every day The Sun rises at 9 am on Image Television. Also visit our website imagentv.com… 2021-06-18T17:03:29Z



This process began when the actress sued the communicator for moral damages, all this for bringing to light an audio from Spanic where she was commenting on some things about her colleague Lucero, this event occurred in 2019 until today the legal dispute between the two was present personalities.

This demand and legal protection at one point was denied to the Venezuelan. Given the result, the judge ordered him to pay the television presenter for the expenses incurred in the legal process. The money that he would receive, according to Gustavo Adolfo Infante, would be donated to a foundation for children with cancer. However, the money never arrived, so Infante assured that he would come an embargo for some Spanic properties, a fact for which the Judiciary of Mexico City asked for a stop to gender violence.

With this new measure and after winning the case, Gustavo Adolfo Infante will not be able to give any type of statement about Gaby and her son, not even mentioning his name. In addition, with this case, Gaby wanted to raise her voice and defend her rights as a public figure, since she assured that there is no reason for anyone to defame her or affect her image in front of the public and her family.





“A microphone in your hand, does that give you power? I believe that (although) we are a public figure, we do not have to accept from any media, or from anyone, that we are defamed. They called me ‘insane’, that I invent things”, commented the Venezuelan.

So far, the host of “First Hand”, Gustavo Adolfo Infante, has not spoken on the subject. Gaby, through her interviews, continues to give a “stop” to the media and not allow defamation that has accompanied her over the years, she has had the support of other celebrities, in this way she has managed to be a spokesperson for the artists’ rights.