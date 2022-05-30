Entertainment

Gaby Spanic, close to 50 years old and still stirring everyone up

Photo of James James43 mins ago
Gaby Spanic, jumped to the fame when she starred in Mexico, the soap opera, ‘La Usurpadora’ and has remained in the public’s taste, both in her native Venezuela, and in other countries on the continent, so much so that last year she was part of the reality show that is causing fury: ‘The House of the Famous’.

At 47 years old, Gaby Spanichas built a career of relevance on the small screen, since it is known by all that he has participated in several highly successful novels with characters that have remained in the minds of the public and what has given him the title of “The Queen of Soap Operas“, having the fortune to continue in force and successfully where it participates.

“La Casa de los Famosos”, gave the actress the opportunity to get even closer to her audience, in addition to being admired for keeping a beautiful figure and for showing in this program that she is a woman with great sensitivity and her most human side. .

Gaby Spanic, close to 50 years old and temperatures continue to rise

Gaby Spanic, close to 50 years old and still stirring everyone up. Photo: Facebook.

In addition, Gaby Sapanic has been able to adapt to the new digital age, in which social networks are of the utmost importance for the great figures of television, so, being very active on her social networks, the actress has continued to grow in his fame. Especially on her Instagram account, in which in addition to sharing her day-to-day life, her professional projects and her best photos, she also pampers her followers with some publications in which they can admire her with small garments.

For this reason, the Venezuelan is at her best, despite the fact that it is known that in the entertainment world it is difficult to stay current, especially if it has been years since she debuted in the middle. In this case, Gaby Spanic continues to retain her charm and naturalness, which were revealed in the famous Telemundo reality show, where she showed that she does not have masks and that she is very authentic.

Now, the program presents its second edition, in which celebrities such as Niurka either Laura Bozo They are the ones that are giving a lot to talk about, because being a reality program, the real personalities come to the surface, so everything seems to indicate that this second edition will be the same or more famous than the first, in which he appeared Gaby Spanic.

