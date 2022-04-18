The actress boasted, happy in beachwear, what were the results on her figure For: Pauline Flowers APR. 17. 2022

Mezcaliente Gaby Spanic finally shows the final result of her aesthetic arrangement

A little less than half a year after he announced, from the clinic, that an aesthetic procedure would be carried out to improve some areas of his body that were left sagging after a sudden weight loss, Gaby Spanic left his fans speechless finally showing the final result of its aesthetic arrangement.

It was through her official Instagram account that the protagonist of ‘La Usurpadora’ was seen wearing a two-piece swimsuit from the beach where she boasted how satisfied she was with the intervention which was held last December with Dr. Luis Gil.

“I am delighted with the result of my surgery, my expectations have been fulfilled! If you are going to undergo plastic surgery, it will be vital that you surround yourself with a highly qualified medical team,” she recommended.

Along with the brief recording in which he modeled his figure smiling, the television star whom we recently saw as “Fedora” in “If they leave us” highlighted that he showed the result of the surgery after the constant requests he received from his followers.

“My angels! You wanted to see more of the result of my surgery because of the stories I uploaded today, so here is that video! Enjoying at the beach! I needed to rest because you know that I am unstoppable, but I also know that rest is an important factor for health and well-being! As well as time with family and friends!” she wrote.