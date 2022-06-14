Gaby Spanic is infuriated by comparisons made by Alicia Machado

Recently, the winner of the first season of “The House of the famous” Alicia Machado has spoken about the fights between Laura Bozzo and Niurka Marcos in the new edition of the reality show. She assured that this situation reminds her of the conflict she experienced with Gaby Spanic when they participated together.

Nevertheless, Gaby Spanic was not amused by this comment and being at a conference and being questioned by the press, I do not hesitate to say what I thought about the statements of the former Miss Universe.

“Being there is not easy. I send you a lot of light ”, was his short comment regarding the relationship between Marcos and Bozzo. However, when asked how he handled his emotions and strong character when they were in the mansion.

“What do you call your strong character? Because in that experience I was attacked. I was very decent, as I always have been.” mentioned about how Alicia Machado treated her and his fights with her. He additionally added that she always behaved up to the task.

