Gaby Spanic obtains new protection measures. What did the actress comment?

Mezcaliente Gaby Spanic new measure

Gaby Spanic wins a lawsuit and obtains new protection measures from the Mexican justice, after the lawsuit filed against the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, both are in public opinion when the actress sued the journalist for moral damages, but what happened? with this case?

Through her Instagram account, the eternal “Usurper” announced that the Supreme Court of Justice of Mexico City gave a precautionary measure in favor of her and her son, for his part, the journalist Gustavo Adolfo and his lawyer did not they will be able to use the media to continue attacking and damaging the image of the actress.

The Venezuelan published a statement where she obtains the full support of the Judicial Power, which stated a stop to gender-based violence, presumably from the communicator. According to the official document of this support that Spanic showed, “protective measures will be taken with the purpose of preventing, interrupting or preventing the consummation of a crime or the actualization of a case in civil or family matters that implies violence against women. ” according to the statement.





GABY SPANIC can't stand CRITICONS anymore and asks for RESPECT | live gossip

In the new protection and precautionary measure, a judge placed a restriction against the journalist so that he cannot talk about Gaby or his son, annulling the sentence that the journalist had won so that Gaby would pay him 400,000 pesos for the expenses of the entire legal process.





All about the legal fight between Gaby Spanic and Gustavo Adolfo Infante | First hand Yesterday afternoon the actress #GabrielSpanic offered a press conference in the company of her lawyer Marco Madrigal to share her news regarding the lawsuit for moral damages that she filed against our colleague #GudtavoAdolfoInfante.

For his part, Spanic thanked the Mexican Justice for its diligence in safeguarding his interests and those of his son.” Thank you Mexico. We continue to work for justice and spaces free of insults, humiliation, violence and mistreatment, ”the actress published on her social networks.





Gaby Spanic wins lawsuit against Gustavo Adolfo Infante Official video of Al Rojo Vivo. Venezuelan actress Gaby Spanic announced in capital letters that she had won a lawsuit against Mexican journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante for alleged defamation.

How this dispute between the actress and the journalist began

It all started after Gaby Spanic sued Gustavo Adolfo Infante for non-pecuniary damage, all this, after the comments aroused when an audio was leaked where Spanic talked about his partner Lucero, both shared the leading role in the soap opera “Soy tu dueña”.





Details of Gabriela Spanic's lawsuit against Gustavo Adolfo Infante Official video of Al Rojo Vivo. The Venezuelan actress spoke for the first time about the restriction that she put on the journalist to talk about her and her son, Gabriel de Jesús.

This demand and legal protection at one point was denied to the Venezuelan. Given the result, the judge ordered him to pay the television presenter for the expenses invested in the legal process. The money that he would receive, according to Gustavo Adolfo Infante, would be donated to a foundation for children with cancer. However, the money never arrived, so Infante assured that he would come an embargo for some properties of Spanic, a fact for which the Judiciary of Mexico City asked for a stop to the journalist’s gender violence.





GABY SPANIC continues the process of a LAWSUIT with Gustavo Adolfo Infante | live gossip

With this new precautionary measure, Gustavo Adolfo Infante will not be able to give any kind of statement about Gaby and her son, not even mention their names, because this initiative was joined by several celebrities from the Mexican show business who ask for respect from the press. We applaud the courage of Gaby Spanic for defending her rights and being a point of reference for other people who have gone through her situation.