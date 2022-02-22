Gaby Spanic shows off her new figure, after the aesthetic adjustments that were made

Through his Instagram account, Gabriela spanic decided to talk about surgical procedure you underwent to achieve a slimmer body and to get rid of the sagging of the skin derived from the fact that she is a 48-year-old woman, for which she had a talk with her plastic surgeon Luis Atilio Gil Pérez where the process was explained.

Hence, Gaby Spanic commented that when women exceed 40 years of age, the skin no longer sticks to the body, even if you do a lot of exercise, as is the case with her, so the only way to achieve it is through a surgery and therefore decided to undergo this invasive procedure.

That is why Luis Gil explained that the actress from “The Usurper” underwent four surgical procedures in which they suctioned fat and cut skin to eliminate flaccidity, for which he pointed out, liposuction was performed on the entire body, skin tightening in various parts, an abdomenplasty and the crotch was operated on.

Continue reading: Gaby Spanic breaks the silence about the father of her children and single mothers applaud her courage

In addition, the Venezuelan actress commented that when a person loses a lot of weightthen the skin becomes saggy and there are areas of the body where the skin no longer sticks, for example he spoke of the abdomen, the middle part of the back where the bra is marked, the crotch and other areas.

In turn, Luis Gil explained that when you do a lot of exercise and you are over 40 years old, in the areas of the arms and legs it gives the impression that the skin is glued back because the person builds muscle and that allows it to increase. the diameter, but in other areas it is impossible to eliminate flaccidity without surgery.

Similarly, Gabriela Spanic stated that the surgery was performed on December 16 and after that she has had to take a lot of care such as going to the spa, using creams, having a laser treatment, avoiding certain activities so as not to cause the wounds to open or become infected.

A mini waist smaller than Thalia’s

Prior to the live talk with Luis Gil, Gaby Spanic showed off her great body a short video on Instagram where you can see a smaller waist than Thalía’s, so the former Miss Venezuela said that she achieved this with the surgery, she even said that now she has a smaller waist than when she was a beauty queen .

Continue reading: Adamari López appears in a white swimsuit and is told that the operation is noticeable

So the actress of “If they leave us” commented that when she was Miss Venezuela she had a waist of 60 centimeters and currently it measures 59 centimeters, this after the surgeon tightened her skin inside and according to what she told her, that waist can look even smaller if you include diet and exercise.

Finally, Gabriela Spanic confessed that the surgeries he underwent are very painful and it is necessary to wear a girdle for at least two months to finish gluing the skin, but she affirmed, she feels very happy with her body because now she looks like a 25-year-old woman and affirmed, the pain is momentary, but the results are they notice.

Follow us through Soy Carmín’s YouTube channel for more content