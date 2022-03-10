Gaby Spanic’s house could be seized. What happened to the actress?

Getty Gaby Spanic and his war Gustavo Adolfo Infante

The actress Gaby Spanic could be seized for not paying journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante the money he owes her after he won a claim for damages.

This dispute originated when the actress lost the long trial for defamation and moral damage against the journalist and show host Gustavo Adolfo Infante, which Spanic will have to pay an amount close to 400 thousand Mexican pesos. However, the artist has not done so, so the driver stated that he is willing to seize her house.

“The lawyer already told me that the house and the car are going to be seized. And if he does not have a house and a car, which he must have, I suppose, a notice is sent to the companies where Mrs. Spanic records so that as salaries fall, they fall to my account, “explained the communicator on his channel from YouTube.





Gaby Spanic could be seized to cover her payment to Gustavo Adolfo Infante | First hand The period of time that #GabySpanic has to pay the journalist #GustavoAdolfoInfante is about to expire, his lawyer explains that if he does not pay, assets covering this amount could be seized. Do not miss the best of the show from Monday to Friday De Primera Mano at 3 pm with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Mónica… 2022-03-04T23:24:58Z

This situation is itchy and widespread because the journalist goes against the Venezuelan actress to the point of seizing her house and her properties, in this regard Gustavo Adolfo Infante also spoke with his lawyer about the case, to which the specialist pointed out that Spanic You have until Wednesday, March 9 to pay, or else you will suffer legal consequences.





Gaby Spanic loses protection again against Gustavo Adolfo Infante | First hand #GabySpanic loses another legal battle against #GustavoAdolfoInfante, because with this document it becomes official that he has lost this protection and sooner or later he will have to pay to support an institution for children with cancer. Do not miss the best of the show from Monday to Friday De Primera Mano at 3 pm… 2022-02-01T21:49:52Z

“Ask the judge to issue the resolution to seize assets, which could be the royalties that she receives from her program that she has with other television stations, or if she has real estate, real estate, cars or whatever she has in her name will be seized.” , the lawyer pointed out.

What did Gaby Spanic say in this situation?





Video Video related to Gaby Spanic’s house could be repossessed, what happened to the actress? 2022-03-09T09:09:18-05:00

The actress Gaby Spanic seems to not like this news very well, when the media asked her about the threat of Gustavo Adolfo Infante, the actress did not want to make any kind of comment “Oh no, I don’t know, I don’t want to talk about that” , commented the actress and did not give more statements about it

What happened between Gaby Spanic and Gustavo Adolfo Infante?





Gaby Spanic responds to the leaked audios loving Lucero badly | the sun rises After audios of Gaby Spanic speaking ill of Lucero were leaked, Gaby Spanic replies Don’t miss every day The Sun Comes out at 8 am on Imagen Television. Also visit our imagentv.com page Or on the Sale el Sol networks Facebook: bit.ly/2mJSv1f Twitter: bit.ly/2q0z1H0 Or on our Imagen networks… 2019-03-28T16:30:59Z

Gaby Spanic sued journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante for defamation. In 2019, the same journalist leaked an audio where Spanic spoke ill of Lucero, let us remember that both shared a camera in the telenovela “Soy tu dueña”. This legal process lasted more than a year, because every time the judge ruled in favor of the defendant, she requested an amparo.





Why did Gaby Spanic sue Gustavo Adolfo? | the sun rises #GustavoAdolfoIndfante won the lawsuit against #GabySpanic, for which he must pay 400 thousand pesos. How was this legal problem generated? He reveals it in #LaÚltimaPalabra. Don’t miss every day The Sun Comes out at 9 am on Imagen Television. Also visit our imagentv.com page or on the Sale el Sol networks… 2020-12-14T18:28:35Z

The actress would have demanded an apology as compensation for the alleged damage, a space to talk about the case on television and financial remuneration, which he did not accept, now the journalist demands that he be paid in that way in an opportunity. The communicator announced that he will invite the media when he receives Spanic’s check to show how he will donate all the money obtained from his victory to an association for children with cancer.