Gaby Spanic’s house could be seized. What happened to the actress?

The actress Gaby Spanic could be seized for not paying journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante the money he owes her after he won a claim for damages.
This dispute originated when the actress lost the long trial for defamation and moral damage against the journalist and show host Gustavo Adolfo Infante, which Spanic will have to pay an amount close to 400 thousand Mexican pesos. However, the artist has not done so, so the driver stated that he is willing to seize her house.
“The lawyer already told me that the house and the car are going to be seized. And if he does not have a house and a car, which he must have, I suppose, a notice is sent to the companies where Mrs. Spanic records so that as salaries fall, they fall to my account, “explained the communicator on his channel from YouTube.
This situation is itchy and widespread because the journalist goes against the Venezuelan actress to the point of seizing her house and her properties, in this regard Gustavo Adolfo Infante also spoke with his lawyer about the case, to which the specialist pointed out that Spanic You have until Wednesday, March 9 to pay, or else you will suffer legal consequences.
“Ask the judge to issue the resolution to seize assets, which could be the royalties that she receives from her program that she has with other television stations, or if she has real estate, real estate, cars or whatever she has in her name will be seized.” , the lawyer pointed out.
What did Gaby Spanic say in this situation?
The actress Gaby Spanic seems to not like this news very well, when the media asked her about the threat of Gustavo Adolfo Infante, the actress did not want to make any kind of comment “Oh no, I don’t know, I don’t want to talk about that” , commented the actress and did not give more statements about it
What happened between Gaby Spanic and Gustavo Adolfo Infante?
Gaby Spanic sued journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante for defamation. In 2019, the same journalist leaked an audio where Spanic spoke ill of Lucero, let us remember that both shared a camera in the telenovela “Soy tu dueña”. This legal process lasted more than a year, because every time the judge ruled in favor of the defendant, she requested an amparo.
The actress would have demanded an apology as compensation for the alleged damage, a space to talk about the case on television and financial remuneration, which he did not accept, now the journalist demands that he be paid in that way in an opportunity. The communicator announced that he will invite the media when he receives Spanic’s check to show how he will donate all the money obtained from his victory to an association for children with cancer.