GAC Aion LX Plus, the electric SUV with record autonomy

In a world where electric cars are the future, or at least, so it seems for now, there are many manufacturers who for years have been exploring this ‘new’ sector, offering more and more models, at more or less prices. accessible and with increasingly advanced technologies.

However, one of the problems that still puts this market in crisis is reload anxiety, linked to the kilometers of autonomy guaranteed by electric cars and the scarcity of refueling columns in the area (we are talking about Italy of course). In this scenario, there are many companies that offer models capable of guaranteeing the best possible autonomy. We see new electric cars launched on the market every day, even several Chinese companies have proposed truly surprising and even low-cost vehicles.

Among these emerges today GAC, which features Aion LX Plus, the first Chinese electric car with record autonomy: it is able to drive well 1,000 km on a single charge. The data is approved according to the NEDC standard, which is certainly more ‘broader’ than the WLTP which is now used throughout Europe, and more ‘generous’ also than the EPA used in the USA. In any case, these are record numbers.

Aion is a brand of the GAC company, which produces only zero-emission cars and which today launches this LX SUV; model that represents the evolution of a previous one, already on sale, called V, and which today has significantly improved performance. Several drum cuts proposed for the GAC Aion LX, reaching 500, 600 or 700km (NEDC). The Plus variant, on the other hand, is at the top of the offer, with 1,000 km of autonomy and a huge battery, 144.4 kWh, which also guarantees record recharging times. With the fast charge columns specially designed by the Chinese company, it is possible to go from 0% to 80% in 8 minutes and from 30% to 80% in less than 5 minutes.

Record times, thanks to the graphene cells used by GAC, presented last spring, which debut today on the market with the new Aion LX electric SUV, which will be launched in a few days, exactly on November 19. Everything is ready to welcome the new model with record autonomy.