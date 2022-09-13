Gad Elmaleh cancels his show because of Queen Elizabeth II… Miley Cyrus is chased by a photographer…

September 13, 2022

Oprah Winfrey thinks the Sussexes will make peace with the royal family

For Oprah Winfrey, there is hope for reconciliation between Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, and the British royal family. Queen Elizabeth II’s passing could bring everyone closer together, as her own family did after her father’s death, according to the US media high priestess.

“I think that’s the case for all families. You know, my father passed away recently, this summer, and when all the families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of burying their dead, there is an opportunity to make peace, ”she explained to Extra.

Miley Cyrus is chased by a photographer

Gad Elmaleh cancels his show in London

Gad Elmaleh had to cancel his scheduled show at the Apollo Hammersmith in London on September 19. And for good reason: the date of the performance falls on the day of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

If the actor tried to postpone his show, the room obviously has no more available date, and it is with a heavy heart, while sending his condolences to the British people, that he warned his London fans of this cancellation. “I regret it very much of course. We tried to reschedule a date but without success with the room. Thank you for your understanding. I hope to see you again in moments of joy soon,” he posted on Instagram.