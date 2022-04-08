Gad Yola, the Peruvian drag artist who triumphs in Spain: “I’m made in Peru and I’m first class” | Not exotic | videos | shows

Gad Yola He was born in La Victoria, but grew up in Callao and later went to live in Spain. When he arrived in Europe, he was only 10 years old. While studying audiovisual communication she discovered her true vocation: to be a drag queen. “Gad Yola is a collective work that has been created for 4 years, thanks to the support of many people who sees something very special in me, with power, and that makes me function more and keep going”, he affirmed.

“I am a non-binary person, I do not fit the spectrum of a cisgender man or woman. My vocation vindicates me as a drag queen, as a transvestite, and my pronouns are he, she and she” indicated in the interview he gave to La República, regarding the release of his first single “Not exotic”.

According to him, his stage name was inspired in part by Gal Gadot, the Israeli actress who stars in “Wonder Woman”, but it also has an even more suggestive meaning.

“It is a play on words that is not understood in Peru (my family never understands it), but here it is. Becoming a Gad Yola is like doing the act of self-pleasure and, whoever understands, understood” .

Gad Yola currently lives in Spain, but says she is proud of her Peruvian origins. Photo: Gad Yola/Instagram

Do you have a phrase that identifies you?

“There is no good party without a good Gad Yola” I mean, there’s no good party without me.

How did you come up with that?

I was entering a contest for Gay Pride and had to speak in a video. Out of sheer nerves I said: ‘Well, there’s not going to be a good pride without a good Gad Yola.’ It came out on its own and I hardly even thought about it. I kept her because she seems catchy to me.

Now you just released your first single “No exotice”

It’s the first time I’ve taken a risk, because it’s a risk to write a song. I had the support of my music producer Putochinomaricón, that’s his stage name. He is a singer, producer, DJ, he does everything here in Spain, he is an Asian person and claims several questions of his identity. We have many things in common.

Was it easy to write the lyrics for “No exotice”?

I think you can tell that it’s quite naive lyrics, and it’s good that it’s like that, because if it’s my first song it won’t be ultra mega produced, like a reggaeton song in the style of Karol G or Becky G. I like it to be noticed the raw material, let the beginner be noticed.

Does “no exotice” tell your story?

It is an allegory of how an immigrant person, in this case me in my drag version, discovers these worlds of lascivious pleasures, where there are issues such as fetishism (of trans, drag, etc.). It is not an ordinary desire, there is something in you that makes the other person find excitement or pleasure in some trait, such as being Latina and being hot in bed, or being black or Asian.

It is a claim to have a sexual and affective life without falling into fetishism, the exotic. That in sex people are treated equally, without these biases, which are racist after all.

How does racism intercede for you as a migrant in Spain?

In Europe, despite wanting to sell itself as an anti-racist continent with its laws, the opposite is still experienced, and the most palpable thing is all the people who are outlawed here in Spain.

I like to be in drag, do humor, lip sync and talk about these issues, because they are complicated to deal with and sometimes we don’t know how to approach them.

I think that drag, fantasy, color is a very effective way to raise awareness and sensitize people about what’s really going on here, and tell them that our voices matter.

Returning to “No exotice”, its video clip has a very good production

This is my first big project. I did a fundraiser in which almost 100 people participated through the Verkami platform, a crowdfunding.

I knew I was going to reach my goal, because people here appreciate me and want to see me progress, which is a very nice thing to say.

I contacted quite a few people from Lima, Peru, and everyone said yes.

I can give myself several creative credits, because it came out of my head, but it is also true that many people contributed their own.

For example, there is a little skirt that says “made in Peru”, that piece was a t-shirt of the person in charge of the art, it was his proposal and I said ‘Ok’, because it seemed wonderful to me, because it represents me a lot, it comes out “I’m made in Peru and I’m first class.”

Do you plan to make a career as a singer?

I’m considering it. I didn’t know that “No exotice” was going to have such a good reception. I don’t want to be a singer. I think my voice is important and sometimes, if (I say) something spoken it’s fine, and if it’s sung and with background music, even better.

I want to be everywhere. Advertising, shows, television. I think that my identity and my character as I have been working on it fit everyone.

Would you like to make an album?

Yes. As with a convergence of salsa, pop, ballad, hyper pop and reggaeton; of all these mixtures that identify me.

What do you think of the drag scene in Peru?

There are many and very good. There’s Tany De La Riva, Black Velor and Georgia Hart. I was able to meet them when I was there. I am impressed by the level of drag in Peru. Is very good. But there is not so much space, it is true.