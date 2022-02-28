Gadgets most valued in Amazon Mexico: complete list

HONG KONG, HONG KONG – JANUARY 18: In this photo illustration, a young lady using a Mac book pro as she uses Amazon website on January 18, 2017 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. (Photo by S3studio/Getty Images)

Have you ever wondered what the most popular gadgets on Amazon are? It is difficult to know them for sure but, without a doubt, the number of accumulated ratings is a good indicator that a product has a great acceptance among the public and, most likely, a great value for money.

To try to make a good list, we have put as a reference the 100,000 evaluations and we have compiled those products that have received such an amount of feedback from their buyers (with a positive result, of course). These are.

Kingston SSD A400 120GB. Photo: amazon.com.mx

A classic among classics: the storage drive. This Kingston SSD model has almost 120K ratings and fully supports its 5 stars, offering speed (up to 500 MB/s writing), resistance, and various capacities (and prices) so you can choose the one that best suits you.

Echo Dot (3rd generation) – Smart speaker with Alexa, black. Photo: Amazon.com.mx.

It is the smart speaker par excellence. Why? Well, because he has the Alexa assistant, he is tremendously compact and, of course, he enjoys a fantastic price (he is the cheapest of all his brothers).

TP-Link WiFi Repeater (WA855RE)

TP-Link TL-WA855RE. Photo: amazon.com.mx

If you need a coverage extender, this TP-Link model is ideal, as it offers very good performance and is compatible with any Wi-Fi router. It also has an app for its management, making everything much easier.

TOZO T6 headphones. Photo: amazon.com

These in-ear headphones have a very good reputation thanks to the fact that they offer an interesting list of features (Bluetooth, touch control, wireless charging case, IPX8 resistance) at a very good cost -even more so now that they are on sale.

Tozo T10 headphones. Photo: amazon.com.mx

In case you are regretting because you were looking for cheaper headphones than the TOZO T6, know that the T10 are the solution you need. Also with Bluetooth 5.0, wireless charging case and IPX8 resistance, they have a different design and do not enjoy touch control. In return, yes, you save a few pesos.

Apple Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter. Photo: amazon.com.mx

This adapter allows you to connect devices that have a 3.5mm audio jack to your Lightning-enabled devices, working with all Lightning-enabled devices that are compatible with iOS 10 or later, such as iPod touch, iPad, or iPhone.

Amazon Basics High Speed ​​HDMI Cable. Photo: amazon.com.mx

Another basic that many need at home and that triumphs in the Amazon showcase. We are talking about the high-speed HDMI cable from Amazon Basics, the range of products from the house. Belonging precisely to this catalog guarantees that you get a product whose quality/price ratio is fantastic.

Seagate external hard drive. Photo: amaozn.com.mx

We end our list with another killer drive: the Seagate external model. It’s formatted for Windows (it can still be reformatted for Mac, don’t worry), has USB 3.0, and comes with up to 12TB of storage.

