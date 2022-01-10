Gadgets of the future at CES 2022 in Las Vegas
Registration was successful!
Please click on the link sent in the message sent to
On January 5th, the world’s largest consumer electronics and computer show, titled “Consumer Electronics Show” (CES), took place in Las Vegas, Nevada. Last year the event was held online, due to the flu of the new coronavirus, but this year it was held live, for the first time in two years.
Dr. Dave Kim talks about iSyncWave digital brain health monitoring and iSyncWave LED therapy helmet.
Dr. Dave Kim talks about iSyncWave digital brain health monitoring and iSyncWave LED therapy helmet.
Amagami Ham Ham, a therapeutic robot that bites your finger for comfort.
Euisun Chung, executive chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, arrives with a Boston Dynamics Spot robot at Hyundai’s press conference.
Euisun Chung, executive chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, arrives with a Boston Dynamics Spot robot at Hyundai’s press conference.
Niels Willems poses on the Brekr, a legal (in Europe) electric bike.
VETAL’s drone is shown at CES Unveiled ahead of the CES Tech Show in Las Vegas. The drone has 4G and 5G capabilities. VETAL claims that it makes vertical takeoff and landing easier than a multirotor drone.
VETAL’s drone is shown at CES Unveiled ahead of the CES Tech Show in Las Vegas. The drone has 4G and 5G capabilities. VETAL claims that it makes vertical takeoff and landing easier than a multirotor drone.
Louis Tonnerre shows a Ned2, a collaborative robot designed for education, vocational training and research.
Louis Tonnerre shows a Ned2, a collaborative robot designed for education, vocational training and research.
MoonBikes, marketed as the world’s first electric snow bikes, are exhibited during CES Unveiled.
MoonBikes, marketed as the world’s first electric snow bikes, are exhibited during CES Unveiled.
A man shows Ainenne baby’s sleep monitor, on display at the First Ascent Inc. booth. The monitor claims, with an 80% effectiveness, to identify a baby’s emotional state based on vocal patterns.
A man shows Ainenne baby’s sleep monitor, on display at the First Ascent Inc. booth. The monitor claims, with an 80% effectiveness, to identify a baby’s emotional state based on vocal patterns.
Exhibitor Jasper Hagedoorn shows how Orbisk measures food. The company claims Orbisk is the world’s first fully automated food waste monitor.
Exhibitor Jasper Hagedoorn shows how Orbisk measures food. The company claims Orbisk is the world’s first fully automated food waste monitor.
A Tali connected smart motorcycle helmet and a safety beacon, capable of alerting the authorities in the event of an accident.
A Tali connected smart motorcycle helmet and a safety beacon, capable of alerting the authorities in the event of an accident.
“Oz”, a fully autonomous agricultural robot made by Naio Technologies welcomes journalists during CES Unveiled.
“Oz”, a fully autonomous agricultural robot made by Naio Technologies welcomes journalists during CES Unveiled.
A LiFiMax card, which transmits secure high-speed Internet through invisible light.
Bob, an ultra-compact dishwasher with its own water tank.