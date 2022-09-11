Gael Garcia becomes Marvel’s werewolf

One more Mexican joins a Marvel production. This time it is about Gael García, who will be part of the special episode werewolf by nightwhich will arrive on Disney + on October 7.

During the presentation of Marvel novelties within the framework of the D23 convention, held in Anaheim, the trailer for the episode was announced, in which a group of people is shown trying to conjure the werewolf played by Gael.

The project, described as a black and white horror fantasy, was just one of the novelties announced by the House of Ideas during the meeting, which is usually used by Disney to announce its new projects.

In addition to Gael’s presence in werewolf by nightthe first trailer for Secret Invasion, a series that will mark the return of Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This series will arrive on Disney + during the next year.

It was also announced that Matt Shakman, who directed the series WandaVisionwill be in charge of the new adaptation of fantastic fourwhich will hit the big screen in late 2024.

Previously, it was announced that the events to be held in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be closely linked to what will happen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniain addition to showing new images of Tenoch Huerta embodying Namor.

Another of the important announcements of the afternoon was the revelation of who will be part of the film’s team of antiheroes. Thunderbolts. David Harbor will star as Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell as US Agent and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova.

News about the series was also communicated at the event. Loki 2, Daredevil: Born again, Armor Wars and Iron Heartwhich will be released soon on the Disney + streaming platform.