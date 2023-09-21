Gael García Bernal: Being an actor gave me the chance to explore the transgender quality that we all have

mexican actor Gael Garcia BernalKnown for his versatility and commitment to film, he has broken the mold in his most recent project, cassandro Of amazon studios, in an interview for gq mexicoThe acclaimed actor talks about his career, film and identity and his unique perspective on acting: “I play characters to find out who I am.”

Since its appearance dog loves Even his role mozart in the woods, garcia bernal Have achieved success. His last film, cassandrodirector roger ross williams, leading him to explore a unique character, the first openly gay Mexican professional wrestler. “I started thinking that being a Mexican, one day I would have to make a wrestling movie.”

For Gail, acting is an opportunity to “play a different character, to be yourself”. His career has been a mix of independent art projects and major Hollywood productions. His new project gets him into trouble saul armendarizWho challenged the norms of Mexican wrestling by becoming an attractive, civilized character in a traditionally masculine sport.

What did Gayle say about his sexuality?

Gael Garcia Bernal She also shared her thoughts on her sexual identity and highlighted that she never allowed society to impose her definition of herself on her. “I didn’t directly invent the term,” he says.I like women, But at the same time, being an actor gives me a chance to explore The transgender quality that is in all of us From one side. He gave me the freedom to do this. And if I wasn’t an actor, I would (still) do acting as a game, as a hobby, to explore that.

The Mexican actor also highlights that he has never allowed anyone to impose on him his definition of himself, or how he should live his heterosexuality. “Fortunately, I have never allowed society, family or anything to impose my definition of hetero, This is what I am. If they force me to do this, I will not accept it. “I would never do that.”







Mexican actor Gael García Bernal plays the first openly gay Mexican professional wrestlerSource: Amazon Studios

Upcoming Projects in Hollywood

Gael Garcia Bernal Holland, Michigan, are living in Nashville to film a Hitchcockian thriller starring nicole kidman And matthew macfadyenFamous for playing the role of Tom in the series inheritance, “I’m happy to be able to work more on these types of productions Hollywood, For some reason, they’re part of a carnival that allows me to move forward,” he confesses.

He also revealed some of the names he admires: Jim Carrey, Jeff Bridges, Morgan Freeman, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Monica Bellucci. Too Tom Cruise, “Tom is unique. What it does is wow, impressive! Like taking your shirt off in the pool, no one takes off their shirt the way he does!”

when it premieres cassandro,

Movie cassandrois based on the life of saul armendarizThe first openly gay professional wrestling athlete and icon of the LGBTQ+ community, premieres on September 22 amazon prime video,

This new film is distributed by amazon studios and directed by roger ross williamsMexican actor has a leading role Gael Garcia Bernal who will give life cassandro From his debut in wrestling to capturing the Universal Wrestling Association World Lightweight Championship in 1992. he also acts bad bunny, who will play felipeAn important young man in the love life of cassandro,