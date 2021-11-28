Gaia De Laurentis on stage at the Cine Teatro Astra in Sassari with the show “S / PAIR of instructions for use” – S&H ​​Magazine

Continue to the new Cine Teatro Astra from Sassari the annual appointment with the XXXI edition of the “Ethnicity and Theatricality Festival” organized by Sassari Theater Company, with the patronage of the Municipality of Sassari and the Region of Sardinia.

This evening November 27, at 9 pm, he will take the stage Gaia De Laurentiis face beloved by the public, interpreter of the show “S / PAIR of instructions for use” directed by Paolo Pasquini. He, she, the other, the other, the father-in-law, the mother-in-law, civil unions, uncivilized, triangular, polygonal, polygamous, polyamorous are the ingredients of a blockbuster show that has conquered the public all over Italy.

Fidelity, the couple-form, its weaknesses and its strengths are faced in a flight over the centuries, from the biological basis of reproductive bonds to the new relational forms being explored in the last generations. Gaia De Laurentiis, Gino Auriuso and Riccardo Bàrbera they are the protagonists of this amused and at the same time semi-serious investigation into the origins and destinies (uncertain?) of the most mysterious, powerful, unstable and lasting form of human relationship: the couple. Within the story emerge the events of famous, anomalous, “frontier” couples, radio and television sketches, scenes from the great cinema, Tacitus, the shocking short story of Madonna Filippa from Boccaccio’s Decameron, and then The diary of Adam and Eve by Twain, and again Guareschi, Eduardo, Benni.

Ticket: full € 12, reduced (under 12 and over 65) € 10. As per current legislation, the green pass must be shown for admission to the theater.