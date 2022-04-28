Gain in health, well-being and a reduced weight with a fast of 7 to 10 days

Fasting has been used throughout the history of humanity in great ritual moments and is associated with religion (in the Bible we can find about 300 references to it).

But its potential for health is so important that all the great healing traditions have resorted to different forms of fasting. Naturopathic doctors and hygienists have not stopped recommending it to their patients and current scientific studies corroborate today its usefulness for gaining health.

Animals also use fasting naturally: when they are sick, just like children, they instinctively stop eating and only drink liquids.

Dr. Karmelo Bizkarra, medical director and founder of the Zuhaizpe Vital Health Center (Navarra), assures that it is not only one of the best physical, emotional, mental healing techniques, but also spiritual. “The body feeds on its own reserves and directs its energy towards healing processes. Fasting enables the body to start all the processes of detoxification, cleansing and self-regeneration”.

In the case of fasting based only on water or only on liquids – such as the Neera sap cure – prolonged up to 7 or 10 days, the benefits have been confirmed by numerous scientific studies.

Its efficacy has been proven to treat hypertension, arteriosclerosis, rheumatic diseases or dermatitis. And it begins to be used as a support in infertility treatments and even cancer. In tests with mice, fasting has been shown to increase the effectiveness of chemotherapy by decreasing the production of a hormone called “insulin-like growth factor.”

The entire immune system is enhanced because the external nutritional break allows the body to do a deep cleanse.

Other scientists propose fasting as a preventive measure against common health problems such as obesity or cardiovascular and digestive disorders.

Repeated fasting cycles could reactivate immune system cells depressed by chemotherapy or aging, according to a study from the University of Southern California (USA) and published in the journal Cell Stem Cell.

This is because hematopoietic stem cells, which are responsible for manufacturing white blood cells – blood defenses – better resist stress after fasting. According to this research, defense-manufacturing cells protect themselves from lack of food and are then capable of replenishing the mature population more efficiently.

Thus, they have been able to verify in laboratory mice that stem cells promote the regeneration of defenses, and not only after chemotherapy; It also works to rejuvenate the immune system.

Pablo Saz, naturopathic doctor and professor at the University of Zaragoza, sums up the full potential of fasting very well: “We have inherited from our ancestors the ability to fast, to survive a time without food thanks to body reserves; following this cycle does not not only helps to survive, but also to set in motion mechanisms that enhance health, fertility and longevity.”

I fast for several days

Fasting consists of restricting food intake for a certain time. This gives a break to the digestive system and the body. On the other hand, purifying and toxin elimination processes are activated while cell and tissue regeneration processes are also activated.

There are several forms of fasting, the most extreme involves giving up everything except water and must be done under medical supervision.

The most comfortable to do is fasting based on liquids, in which infusions, broths and juices are ingested. An example of a fast of this style is the Büchinger fast, which is carried out for 17 days in specialized clinics and has such famous advocates as Nobel laureate Mario Vargas Llosa. Medical centers such as the Buchinger Wilhelmi Clinic or the Mayo Clinic are famous, although today there are many centers where it can be practiced as part of a health or spiritual retreat.

Fasting based on sap syrup, also known as Neera sap cure, is another very popular variant among naturists and is one of the most accessible to most people. The basis of this fast or cure is to feed on a drink that includes freshly squeezed lemon juice, Neera sap syrup, cayenne pepper and pure water.

Before fasting, the body first consumes glycogen stores in muscles and liver, then fat. At the same time, detoxification and regeneration processes are set in motion. But the fast must be stopped before the body turns to its own protein for energy. For this reason, a fast of 7-10 days is enough to experience a notable improvement in health and well-being. During this period, an authentic cascade of anti-inflammatory and repairing molecules is generated that enhance the activity of the immune system.

What to take during fasting with Neera sap

A fast based on the Neera sap cure can follow the following guideline:

It lasts from 7 to 10 days, in which only the Savia Neera Syrup preparation should be ingested. (click here to know how to do it) and no other food.

Every day 8 to 12 large glasses of this preparation are taken, distributed throughout the day. It is complemented with a mild laxative infusion before the first dose of the day and another before going to bed.

During the Cure you can drink plenty of water and infusions, such as a Rooibos tisane or Red Pu-erh Tea, which activates the metabolism of the liver helping in its purifying action, or purifying or mint infusions to refresh the mouth.

After the Cure, a correct dietary transition should be made for two to three days, with fruit, juices, vegetable broths, etc., and it is recommended to continue with healthy nutrition bases.

For a complete Cure, approximately 2 liters of Savia Syrup are needed.

Recommended duration: 7 to 10 days. During these days you should not eat any solid food.

exercise and rest

Naturopathic medicine advises combining fasting with light exercise, contact with natural elements and rest. In addition, fasting can be given a spiritual aspect by adding reflection and meditation.

What is experienced during the process

According to Dra. Françoise Wilhelmi de Toledo, a metabolic change takes place in the first three days. The cells switch from receiving nutrients from the outside to doing so from the inside: when you are fasting, your cells are eating stored fat and glycogen. You don’t stop feeding yourself, but you do it from your own reserves. Actually, there is no danger in prolonging it for 7-10 days because a normal person has reserves for 40 days.

The adaptation phase lasts only three days and can include some slight changes: a slightly restless sleep, some headache, some digestive discomfort… But there are people who feel very well, says Dr. Wilhelmi. The discomfort is mild and usually occurs more in people who drink coffee or smoke, do not rest enough, eat a lot before starting… Even so, they only last the first few days.

From there, a new energy and a growing well-being are perceived.

The aforementioned research from the University of Southern California suggests that repeated fasting cycles are best suited to achieve the desired health effects. Of course, they should never be performed on insulin dependent people or people with advanced depressive states.

Other fasting modalities

To do a complete fast and therefore an important detoxification of the body, commitment and willpower are necessary, instead there are lighter and less intense forms of fasting in terms of internal purification, which can be adapted to the needs of each person. , are the Intermittent Fasts:

One is what we already do every night while we sleep, that is, we do not eat food during the hours of sleep and the body regenerates, purifies and recovers the energy consumed during digestion, with breakfast we interrupt this process, but if we decide not to eat breakfast and/or not having dinner, we will be lengthening and doing a Semi-Fast. At breakfast and/or dinner we can drink 2 to 3 glasses of the syrup preparation, and as the ingestion of this drink does not interrupt the fast, we will be offering the body a time of regeneration and internal cleansing.

Another intermittent fast would be 3-3-3, it would consist of doing 3 days of Semi-Fasting, followed by 3 days of traditional fasting (Complete Cure), followed by 3 days of Semi-Fasting. Or 1 day a week, take on that day only the preparation of Savia Syrup, lemon and water.

And other types of intermittent fasting that you can find in the books that we detail below.