gains, losses and for some € 1200 extra paychecks

The IRPEF reform was the great novelty proposed by the Draghi Government together with the Single Check.

However, there is no lack of controversy surrounding this reform. In principle, with the new IRPEF everyone benefits, but things are not that simple. The transition from 5 rates to 4 rates has been sifted through by the Foundation for Labor Consultants Studies. In reality, the reform has also changed the deductions, the relationship with the old bonuses, in short, it is better to see clearly. The four brackets are as follows. The first concerns income up to € 15,000 and has a rate of 23%; the second ranges from 15,000 to 28,000 and has a 25% rate. The third goes from 28 to 50 thousand and the rate rises to 35%. The fourth bracket is for incomes over € 50,000 and in this case the rate rises to 43%. In reality, the main criticisms derive from the fact that the new Irpef approach paradoxically rewards medium-high incomes.

Savings for all but in an unequal way

The I-dome newspaper emphasizes how who earns € 10,000 a year will end up with a modest € 122 benefit. Those who earn 15,000 will already have a saving of € 422. Anyone who earns € 30,000 a year will find themselves saving a whopping € 1151. Basically, and this is the criticism that many now address to this maneuver, a bit like for house bonuses, the wealthiest have been rewarded substantially and the crumbs have been left to the poorest. This is an approach that can be strongly criticized, especially in a year in which economic precariousness and inflation are severely affecting the weakest.

It is true that the Renzi bonus was left to low-medium income and is worth 1200 euros a year.

But experts point out that this is still not enough to create balance.