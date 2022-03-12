Mexico City|| (Vanguard of Veracruz). – Tonight through his Twitter account, the producer from Rome Nicolas Celis reported that his nieces are already with their mother, so far the details are unknown.

“Today they are with us and we say thank you. Thank you deeply for the support and collaboration of the Mexican institutions and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, thank you civil society and the media!” she said on her Twitter account.

For his part, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard confirmed the news through his social networks and announced that the minors are already with their mother, Carolina Inés Medina.

“Gal and Maya are already at this moment with their mother, Carolina Inés Medina. I appreciate the support of the parties, as well as their legal representations. Thank you SRE team, especially Manola Zabalza and Emilio, as well as the Ambassador of Israel Zvi Tal. Good news tonight,” said the foreign minister.

It should be remembered that this Friday friends and relatives of the minors of Mexican-Israeli nationality marched in Cuernavaca to request the intervention of the state authorities and that the little ones stay in Mexico with their mother.

In this sense, it is worth mentioning that the minors under 13 and 15 years of age are nieces of Nicolás Celis, producer of the film “Roma”, and since Wednesday afternoon they were under the custody of their father, by agreement of the third court judge of first instance, Laura Galván.

Relatives of the minors pointed out that this fact was riddled with corruption, since the mother of the minors was the one who had the custody guard.

Today they are with us and we say thank you! Thank you deeply for the support and collaboration of the Mexican institutions and @SRE_mx @IME_SREThank you civil society and the media. We trust that the @TSJMorelosOf travel in protection of the rights of minors! 🙏🙏 – Nicolas Celis (@nicocelismx) March 12, 2022

Gal and Maya are already with their mother, Carolina Inés Medina. I appreciate the support of the parties as well as their legal representations. Thank you SRE team, especially Manola Zabalza and Emilio, as well as the Ambassador of Israel Zvi Tal. Good news tonight!!! – Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) March 12, 2022

WE RECOMMEND YOU READ:

They protect the producer’s nieces after the help of Guillermo del Toro

HMR