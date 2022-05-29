Gal Gadot and Adamari teach how to look modern and elegant at the same time with shorts

Gal Gadot and Adamari Lopez They are not only successful actresses and one of the most influential in the show business, they have also become fashion icons.

And it is that at their more than 30 and 50 years, celebrities give style classes with each of their looks, which is modern, fresh, and always elegant.

One of the garments that celebrities love to wear and with which they teach fashion this 2022 are shorts, whether linen or denim.

Gal Gadot and Adamari López teach fashion classes with shorts

Denim shorts and shirt

The protagonist of Wonder Woman wore a dark denim shorts with a black and white striped shirt, exuding class and style.

Although the famous did not wear shoes with this outfit, it can be complemented with heels, stilettos, or white sneakers for a more comfortable and chic outfit.

shorts with blazer

Adamari Lopez set trends for women 50 and over, with a monochromatic look, composed with a high and wide cut shorts in a red tone.

This garment was combined in the most sexy with a sleeveless blazer and revealing a daring neckline, and completed with some high heel shoes.

Linen shorts with t-shirt

For a family outing, Gal Gadot wore a comfortable and elegant outfit with a high cut linen shorts, which he paired with a white t-shirt.

The famous opted for some sneakers for this outfit, and complemented with loose hair and black glasses.

White shorts with lace blouse

Adamari celebrated her 51st birthday in Puerto Rico and looked modern and youthful with a look of white shorts, with a lace blouse in the same tone.

In addition, he took some white platform heels, and glasses in the same colorlooking like 30.