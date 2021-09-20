Gal Gadot and Amber Heard together in a DCEU project?

Gal Gadot seems inclined to a team-up with the actress of Aquaman

Gal Gadot, Israeli actress and model who made her acting debut thanks to Fast & Furious – Original parts only, in 2009, she is now universally known for lending her face to the superheroine Diana Prince inside Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Wonder Woman (2017), Justice League (2017), Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) and Zack’s Snyder Justice League (2021). In the last mentioned feature film, the diva is involved in a particularly spectacular action scene in the same way as a figure A.D feminine, to which another decidedly engaging sequence is dedicated: we are referring to the Atlantean princess Meera from Amber Heard, introduced in Aquaman (2018). The two, unfortunately, never appear together on screen, but it looks like that could happen in the future.

In fact, as We Got This Covered reported, taking up a rumor from Patreon from the insider Daniel Richtman, Gal Gadot would be willing to work with Amber Heard on a possible future project of the DCEU. Currently Aquaman 2 is in the pre-production phase and this may indeed be possible even if the most propitious terrain at this point is Wonder Woman 3. There is also another feature film that perhaps, at least on paper, can actually see the two together: we are referring to The Flash.

The realization, in fact, is partly inspired by a DC comic arc in particular, that of Flashpoint, where the superheroes actually both appear and fight each other. If you add to this the fact that, always in the comics, the people of Atlantis and the Amazons are rivals, this gives ample ideas to the writers. We will therefore see if the time is ripe to see both Gal Gadot and Amber Heard together: on the other hand, they are both princesses, have powerful powers, are formidable warriors and live in remote territories. I would say that things in common are wasted.

