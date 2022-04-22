Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer’s Death on the Nile, how to watch it online, Star+ and fun facts

The 1937 crime novel Death on the Nileknown globally by its original title Death On The Nilewritten by the renowned British Agatha Christie, has a version with the Hollywood seal that can be seen on the Star+ platform from Wednesday, April 20, 2022. This is one of the great titles of the season on streaming services .

The cast of Death on the Nile

The tape filmed at the end of 2019 is directed by and stars the multi-talented Kenneth Charles. Along with him is a luxury cast that includes names of universal fame such as the Israeli Gal Gadot, the comedian Russell Brand, the Marvel actress Letitia Wright, the American Armie Hammer and the Oscar nominees Sophie Okonedo and Annette Bening.

the trailer shows that the film will take the viewer on a journey to 1930 to experience an exciting story full of suspense and intrigue.

death on the nile was written by Michael Green, based on the novel by Christie, and produced by Ridley Scott, Kenneth Branagh, pga, Judy Hofflund, pga and Kevin J. Walsh, with Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard and Mathew Prichard as executive producers.

a terrifying quest

The official synopsis of death on the nilewhich opens in Star+ reveals that Belgian detective Hercule Poirot’s vacation aboard a glamorous steamboat in Egypt turns into a terrifying hunt for a killer, while the idyllic honeymoon of a perfect couple is tragically interrupted.

death on the nile Set in an epic landscape of expansive desert vistas and the majestic pyramids of Giza, this tale of unbridled passion and jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough unexpected twists and turns to leave audiences unsettled and baffled to the shocking outcome.

How to watch Death on the Nile on the Internet?

