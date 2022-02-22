Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa would appear in the tape playing Wonder Woman and Aquaman

“The Flash”one of the most anticipated films by fans of DC Comics and superhero movies, continues to tell details that are exciting to see a new and promising stage of characters like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and the same Flashwhich will be crucial in future stories.

The expectation for the film had already grown when it was said that Michael Keatonwho played Batman in “Batman” (1989) and “Batman Returns” (1992) from Tim Burton, would be the masked superhero again this time for the tape about “The Flash” that the Argentine filmmaker prepares Andy Muschietti. Also, the version of Batman from Ben Affleck It will also appear on the tape as it has been seen in leaked images of the shoot.

Now, according to information from the specialized portal Screen Geekso much Gal Gadot What Jason Momoa would have an appearance in the long-awaited film, playing their characters from wonder-woman and Aquaman, respectively. For now, details of how both superheroes would make their appearance are not known, but many indicate that it would be a “special cameo”.

It should be remembered that according to recent rumors from the Twitter account MyTimeToShineHellothe new tape Flash would erase all the facts seen in the movies directed by Zack Snyder (“Man of Steel”, “Batman v Superman” and “Justice League”) for which there would not be an appearance again or henry cavill What Superman nor of Ben Affleck What Batman and everything his characters did would be omitted.

For now, it is only known that “The Flash” started its production in 2021so its premiere would arrive on November 4, 2022if the health emergency generated by the coronavirus pandemic so it allows.