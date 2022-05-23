Gal Gadot and the changes she made to embody ‘Wonder Woman’ | DC

Behind every good character on the big screen there is the genius of an actor who was willing to make great sacrifices in order to get into the skin of his role, transforming himself into another person not only from the inside, but even changing his. body completely. Such was the case with Gal Gadot, who underwent a long process to be ‘Wonder Woman’.

There is no doubt that the Israeli actress was the right choice to bring the character of Wonder Woman, because her skills as an artist, physique and dedication have built one of the best heroines in the history of comics. But the path to achieve it was not easy to follow, involving “leaving her soul” in the gym.

Gal Gadot He recounted during an interview that before starting the recordings of ‘Wonder Woman’ he had to train for six months the amount of six hours a day, perfecting his skills in various sports and increasing his body resistance, all in order to increase his mass muscular the enormous amount of 17 kilos.

I did two hours in the gym, two hours of fight choreography and between an hour and a half and two hours of horseback riding, which is very difficult!

Gal Gadot and the changes she made to embody ‘Wonder Woman’. Source: Instagram



She also commented that before practicing horse riding for the role, she thought that said sport was not in high demand, because “the horse does everything”, however she said that when she started doing it she realized that it is quite painful and tiring even when you master it.

Another of the most important aspects to achieve the goal was his diet, which changed drastically, however he highlighted the importance of carrying this aspect with a lot of balance, without losing sight of the health implications it may have.

I try to eat healthy, but I also eat cheeseburgers. Those are good for the soul. I make sure I have a balance and I drink a lot, a lot of water, “said the actress.

And it is that if something characterizes Gal Gadot It is his vision focused on well-being and self-care, maintaining a natural essence since his beginnings in the entertainment industry. And it is that although she is a former beauty queen, she does not support the drastic diets that models undergo in order to fit in with the canons of beauty.

On the other hand, he was asked if his time in the army during the first years of his second decade of life were helpful for training, to which Gal Gadot I answer that although her contact with the sport during those two years was relevant, it was nothing compared to the effort involved in being Wonder Woman.