Gal Gadot and the dress she wore during a session by the sea

Gal Gadot conquered the hearts of his millions of followers on social networks by sharing a Photography of herself in the middle of a session at sea.

She was dressed in a summer look quite elegant for the beach, which consisted of an organza maxi dress, sleeveless asymmetric high neck and a cape attached to the neck of translucent fabric.

The actress of Israeli origin showed off her almost natural beauty, with little makeup on her face and her hair arranged on her back in a wet but glamorous style.

She limited her accessorizing to just a pair of diamond earrings and a fresh, clear manicure.

He posed for the camera kneeling on his knees at the edge of the sea, allowing the cape to drag with the water and get lost in the current.

“Breathe”, she wrote in the caption, which instantly exceeded half a million likes and hundreds of comments from her loyal fans who called her “perfect”, “so beautiful” and “goddess”.

After this publication, the celebrity shared details of her attendance at the fashion and luxury event organized in London for the opening of the exhibition. Vision & Virtuosity of Tiffany & Co.at the city’s Saatchi Gallery.

The celebrity37, wore an elegant aqua dress with black asymmetric ruffles, a turtle neck and three-quarter sleeves, made by Givenchy.

She looked simple, yet glamorous with a pair of black lace-up sandals and jewelry. Tiffanywith fine stone rings and diamond earrings.

Gal attended the stellar showing in the midst of her many projects such as the shooting of the spy thriller Heart Of Stone Netflix, which is in its filming phase with stars like jamie dornan and Alia Bhatt.

Although not many details about the plot have been revealed, it is known that the actress will take on the role of the protagonist. Rachel Stone. It is believed that it will be a film that gives rise to a new franchise of espionage and action films type james-bond, but now led by a woman.

Among other works that he has in the door, the recordings of the live action of Snow White where will be the Evil queen and the movie Cleopatra.

Through social networks, she shared a publication in which she told her fans that the following months will be completely occupied with various projects, without specifying which ones, although some have already been revealed.

Before starting with the recordings of Heart Of StoneGal Gadot undertook a vacation with her three children and her husband Jason Varsano.

“We take a little family vacation before the next adventure. Just the five of us, good food and lots of nature. Now I am more than ready to launch into a new project.”

MA