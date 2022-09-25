Gal Gadot and the Mini Cooper she drives

Today Gal Gadot is one of the actresses who earns the most dollars for each film. However, she did not always have the same purchasing power and we can see this reflected in her garage, where she has an inexpensive car. She learns more about the Mini Cooper that she drives the Israeli, below.

Gal Gadot He is one of the most recognized celebrities in the film industry. Thanks to her brilliant performances in various installments of the saga fast and furious, managed to break through Hollywood landing important roles such as Diana Prince, wonder-womanin the DC Extended Universe.

Over the years, the born in Israel accessed blockbuster productions such as Death On The Nile Y Red Notice, that allowed him to get hold of a large amount of dollars. Just because of his performance in Red Notice, where he shared filming with Dwayne Johnson Y Ryan ReynoldsGadot took a bag of $20 million.

she always had one great passion for high-end cars, however, did not always have the same type of remuneration. For this reason it is that in the collection that he has in his garage we can find vehicles of various values, such as the Tesla Model X of 140 thousand dollars and the economic Mini Cooper S of 30 thousand dollars.

Although the brand is known for making small cars, the Mini Cooper S of the one who will give life to the evil queen in the live action of Disney, Snow Whitepresents a comfortable and spacious cabin up to 5 passengers. Thus, the vehicle is ideal for Gadot since she can use it to go for a walk with her husband and her three daughters.

This cheap car that the Israeli drives hides under the hood a small 2 liter 4 cylinder engine that allows you to generate a power of 189 horsepower. Thanks to this power, the Mini Cooper S can reach a top speed 200km/h and speed up 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.2 seconds.

Gal Gadot’s Mini Cooper S.

+ This is inside the Mini Cooper S

The steering wheel and dashboard of the Mini Cooper S.