Gal Gadot and the reason why she loves to wear flats

One of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood, she is without a doubt Gal Gadot, especially since Wonder Woman has shown that women can also be protagonists of action movies and above all, they can become box office superheroines.

So, without a doubt, Gal Gadot is an elegant woman who marks pathsnot only in the cinema, but the Israeli actress also likes to set fashion trends and her irreverent style has led her to be one of the first to wear flat shoes on the catwalks, but what is the reason?

Although Gal Gadot measures 1.78 metersher height is not the limitation or the incentive to prefer flat shoes, but rather, the actress of “Red Alert” has declared that, although the high heels they are beautiful and sexy they are very bad for the back and they make you lose your balance frequently so you could end up falling.

In addition, the protagonist of “Wonder Woman 1984” has confessed on several occasions that she has a crooked back, and that is the main reason why she prefers flat shoes, because wearing heels causes damage to her back, which is not for nothing nice.

That is why, during the red carpets of “Wonder Woman”, in 2017, Gal Gadot attended many of them with ballerinassandals and all kinds of flat shoes you can imagine, because also, as we said, the former Miss Israel 2004 loves to set trends.

Since then, we have seen the film producer in several important events with low shoesas she believes that it is not necessary for women to wear heels to look elegant, with which she has empowered her gender in many ways.

Gal Gadot, an elegant woman in flat shoes

In addition to her crooked back, Gal Gadot is the mother of three girls, and she also has many activities as part of the businesses she has next to her husband Yaron Varsano, that’s why she loves to wear flat shoes, because that allows her to withstand the pace your schedule without ending up with swollen feet.

And without a doubt, Gal Gadot has shown that you can be an elegant woman, no need to wear heelsWell, elegance is more a matter of attitude than knowing how to combine clothes, so the actress of “Death on the Nile” has undoubtedly empowered women on many fronts.

For this reason, do not be afraid to wear flat shoes, even if you are shorter, since as we said and as Gal Gadot has repeatedly shown, elegance is not based on the centimeters that your shoes have, but on the way you look. being, in your character and in the way you unfold in the world.