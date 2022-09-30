Gal Gadot and the two-engine car she drives

Gal Gadot is known for her brilliant performances, however, few know about her great passion for vehicles. Thanks to the high salaries she received for her films, the Israeli-born herself was able to buy several of them. She then meets the two-engined car she drives.

Gal Gadot quickly became one of the most prominent celebrities in cinema after being part of the saga fast and furious and have played Diana Prince, wonder-woman in the DC Extended Universe. These projects allowed her to break through in the Hollywood industry and be called for numerous films, such as Death On The Nile.

Currently, in addition to being recognized throughout the world, the one born in Israel She is one of the highest grossing actresses. For this reason, the production companies offer her juicy contracts for her to be part of her films. for acting together Dwayne Johnson Y Ryan Reynolds in Red NoticeGadot received a salary of $20 million.

With salaries this high, she can afford to live surrounded by luxuries. Because of his great passion for vehicles, in his garage we can find a part of his fortune. Gadot owns a Mini Cooper Sof a cadillac-escaladeof a Jaguar F Typeof a BMW X5M and of a Tesla Model Xthat has two engines.

The two electric motors of the Tesla Model X.

The Israeli Tesla has two electric motors: one of front-wheel drive and another of rear wheel drive. Together, these engines are capable of generating 671 horsepower combined power. Thanks to this power, Model X can accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds and reach a 250km/h top speed.

In addition to having two engines, this luxurious car has a spacious interior suitable for up to 7 passengers. This makes it ideal for the actress who will bring the evil queen in the live action of Disney, Snow Whitesince she can use it to go for a walk with her family, composed of her husband Jason Varsano and his three daughters: Maya, Soul Y Daniella.

Gal Gadot and her Tesla Model X.

+ This is the Tesla Model X inside

The steering wheel and dashboard of the Tesla Model X.