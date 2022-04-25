Gal Gadot announces the end of filming of the project that has made her ‘the bad guy in the movie’ | Film and Television

It’s known that Gal Gadot will resume his beloved role of wonder-woman in Flash -if he ever arrives after his constant delays-, although in 2023 she will also play a villain as well known as repudiated in fiction. And, after announcing the end of filming of the project, it is getting closer.

Despite the eventful premiere of mulan, Disney will continue betting on live-action remakes for years to come. With movies like The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast either Aladdin released, Adaptations of other titles will soon arrive, such as The little Mermaid, Pinocchio either Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

It was precisely the latter that the Israeli actress celebrated having finished shooting, even without a specific release date. It is said that she may arrive in 2023, although what is certain are the main roles: Rachel Zegler It will be Snow White and she, the wicked witch.

📲 Gal Gadot announces the end of the recordings of “Branca de Neve” on her Instagram Story: “Last day in ‘Branca de Neve’ with the best team of all!!!! #RainhaMá” pic.twitter.com/vO5M354zgp — Gal Gadot Brazil | Fã-Site (@GGadotBR) April 23, 2022

As posted on his official instagram account, Gadot has officially finished filming the film. To do this, he decided to praise the team that had made the film, with a group of people including his makeup artist. In fact, it was she who raised people’s expectations with a single sentence: “I can’t wait for the world to see the bad Queen in Snow White“.

For reference, the actress has put a GIF of the character from the 1937 classic, although the characterization that she will have is still a mystery, just like its exact premiere. As for the director behind this adaptation of the Brothers Grimm tale, it will be Mark Webbresponsible for sagas like The Amazing Spider-Man.