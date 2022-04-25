Entertainment

Gal Gadot announces the end of filming of the project that has made her ‘the bad guy in the movie’ | Film and Television

Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

It’s known that Gal Gadot will resume his beloved role of wonder-woman in Flash -if he ever arrives after his constant delays-, although in 2023 she will also play a villain as well known as repudiated in fiction. And, after announcing the end of filming of the project, it is getting closer.

Despite the eventful premiere of mulan, Disney will continue betting on live-action remakes for years to come. With movies like The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast either Aladdin released, Adaptations of other titles will soon arrive, such as The little Mermaid, Pinocchio either Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

It was precisely the latter that the Israeli actress celebrated having finished shooting, even without a specific release date. It is said that she may arrive in 2023, although what is certain are the main roles: Rachel Zegler It will be Snow White and she, the wicked witch.

As posted on his official instagram account, Gadot has officially finished filming the film. To do this, he decided to praise the team that had made the film, with a group of people including his makeup artist. In fact, it was she who raised people’s expectations with a single sentence: “I can’t wait for the world to see the bad Queen in Snow White“.

For reference, the actress has put a GIF of the character from the 1937 classic, although the characterization that she will have is still a mystery, just like its exact premiere. As for the director behind this adaptation of the Brothers Grimm tale, it will be Mark Webbresponsible for sagas like The Amazing Spider-Man.

Source link

Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

Related Articles

Horoscope for today, Monday, April 25, 2022 | horoscopes

8 mins ago

The sexual clause of JLo and Ben Affleck is not so original

10 mins ago

Manchester United: Christopher Nkunku fires Cristiano Ronaldo

12 mins ago

Blac Chyna collapses after seeing her intimate photos again during the trial she faces against the Kardashians

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button