Gal Gadot at Marvel Studios? The actress would appear as Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot is one of the most recognized faces in the current movie scene. The actress has been playing for years wonder-woman in the DC Extended Universe, where he has already released two solo films plus participation in others such as Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice or the Zack Snyder Justice League. Gal Gadot has recently revealed in an interview that he would like to work with Marvel, but what would this union between Gal Gadot and Marvel Studios look like?

Gal Gadot and Marvel Studios

In a recent interview at D23 (she was there to be part of a movie cast, not to talk about this Marvel thing) the actress mentioned the possibility of working with Marvel playing her character, Wonder Woman. Carrying out in a certain way a crossover between Marvel and DC.

Maybe we can do something like… I don’t know… Wonder Woman shows up in Avengers or Avengers shows up in Wonder Woman. We’ll see. What I want to say is that I am open. I base everything on love and I adore my friends, both in the DCEU and in the MCU. So we’ll see what happens.

This idea of ​​a crossover between Marvel and DC is not the first time it has appeared. Dwayne Johnsonwho gives life to Black Adam in the DCEU He has mentioned that he is optimistic about this crossover idea.

Is this crossover possible?

This event doesn’t seem like something that’s going to happen any time soon, since Marvel has until phase 6 scheduled and DC is just looking for its own Kevin Feige. Although everything seems very distant and impossible, knowing that the actors are willing is something that makes anyone happy. Also, Kevin Feig (aka the hats) has always known how to please the fans. We have already seen John Krasinski What reed richards and we have been able to enjoy the three Spider-Man together on the big screen, something that seemed unreal years ago.

While dreaming is free, this crossover doesn’t seem close. Although who knows, maybe we can enjoy this one day on the big screen. Although we could enjoy a cameo of these actors. In Eternals Superman was already talked about, maybe we could see a small appearance of Gal Gadot as a joke In either case, we’ll have to wait a few years to see this on the big screen.

Source: Cinema More Comics.