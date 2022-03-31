Gal Gadot-backed DEX launches NFT marketplace on Cardano

AdaSwap, a project that has Gal Gadot among its investors, launched an NFT marketplace on the Cardano (ADA) network this Wednesday, March 30.

The Israeli model and actress rose to fame in the cryptocurrency world earlier this month as part of an investment round from AdaSwap, a decentralized finance (DeFi) project that aims to power the network led by Charles Hoskinson.

At the time, the project managed to capitalize 2.6 million dollars for the development of a exchange decentralized (DEX). Now, it has announced a new platform for Cardano users targeting non-fungible tokens.

Gal Gadot. Source: RCN Radio

Details of ADANFT

Called ADANFT, the marketplace NFT AdaSwap was created to give more visibility to the project and its token, ASW, according to an official statement. In addition, the new platform aims to bring innovations in relation to the market, in addition to more attractive fees for both minting and trading these tokens.

It is worth noting that the marketplace NFT has been at an all-time high in recent months, attracting an increasing number of people, especially celebrities, to the world of cryptocurrencies.

On Ethereum (ETH), projects in this segment have higher value than DeFi protocols. On Cardano in particular, one platform has traded more than 800,000 tokens in fungibles this year.

For his part, the CEO of AdaSwap, Lennon Qualmann, commented that the NFT market “fits perfectly” in the company’s plans to achieve a greater role within the Cardano ecosystem.

ADANFT intends to give more options to traders, who can vote on which jobs are their favorites for the week, and these assets have more evidence on the platform. Thus, the marketplace aims to collect only NFTs that are really interesting to the public.

However, only those who have the ASW token can participate in this voting process. In addition, the holders Assets will be classified into three tiers based on the number of tokens they hold. Some rare and higher value works will be available to higher level users.

Other AdaSwap Plans

AdaSwap’s plans for Cardano should not stop at the new market and its future DEX. The company intends to launch a launch pad on the ADA blockchain in the third quarter of this year and build an Ethereum-based token pool by the first quarter of next year.

If she succeeds in her plans, it is very possible that Gadot, known worldwide for playing Wonder Woman in theaters, will get a good financial return for her investment in the project.

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and for general information purposes only. Any action that the reader takes on the information found on our website is strictly at their own risk.