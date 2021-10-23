Gal Gadot can’t wait to see Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman

After Jason Momoa another protagonist of the DC universe also expresses her admiration for the Catwoman by Zoë Kravitz who ignited everyone in the first official trailer of The Batman released last week. Indeed Gal Gadot he expressed his excitement for Zoë Kravitz’s performance as Catwoman in the highly anticipated The Batman. The model-turned Hollywood A-lister starred in the DCEU as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman in 5 films, including the recent remix of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The films of Wonder Woman by Gadot have been praised as impressive superhero films led by women, not the films of yesteryear where Catwoman appears instead, which have been hugely underwhelming as the Catwoman’s Halle Berry in the early 2000s.

The new actress who plays Selina Kyle’s feline role is Zoë Kravitz. The star of Rough Night will appear as the anti-heroin thief cat in The Batman from Matt Reeves; DC’s next reboot, with the new Bruce Wayne playing Robert Pattinson. Kravitz follows on from previous iconic Catwomen including Eartha Kitt, Michelle Pfeiffer And Anne Hathaway. The new Selina Kyle appears to be a simpler, low-tech cat thief, who will once again find herself embroiled in a romantic feud with the hooded crusader.

In an interview with Variety, Gal Gadot commented on the arrival of Kravitz’s Catwoman to the DC universe. After seeing the second trailer, the actress revealed ” She [Kravitz] it looks amazing“. Gal Gadot he then praises the actress as one “talented woman before stating that it is “ so happy to have another woman as a partner. He then continued: “I love Zoe. It sounds unbelievable. She is half sweet. She is a talented woman and I am so happy to have another woman as a partner ”.

The Batman, the movie

The Batman will be released in theaters on March 4, 2022, in Italy it will be available from 3 March. The cast of The Batman is made up of many well-known faces: together with Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, they will also be there Colin Farrell (Oswald Chesterfield / Penguin), Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon), Paul Dano (Riddler) e Andy Serkis (Alfred). In the end, John Turturro will be the boss Carmine Falcone. Also in the cast Peter Sarsgaard who will be Gil Colson, the Gotham District Attorney.

The plot of The Batman

“The Batman Will Explore a Detective Case”, the sources write. “When some people start dying in strange ways, Batman will have to descend into the depths of Gotham to find clues and solve the mystery of a conspiracy connected with Gotham City’s history and criminals. In the film, the entire Batman Rogues Gallery will be available and active, much like the original comic and animated films. The film will feature more villains, as they are all suspects “.