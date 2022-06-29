Gal Gadot charmed in the new ad for her brand ‘Goodless’ | Instagram

Today through her Instagram account, Gal Gadot was sharing the new ad she prepared for her brand of instant soups ‘Goodless’, delighting the community of fans that she has on entertainment platforms with her happiness and managing to infect them with just a smile.

One of the favorite parts of the body that her fans like the most is her smile, which has been recognized by Internet users as one of the most beautiful in Hollywood. And it is that the perfectly aligned and white teeth that the actress has is not the only thing that makes her beautiful, it is rather her ability to convey without words the emotions of her heart.

Being aware of this fact Gal Gadot She tries to show her best curve every chance she gets, in order to share her good feelings with those who admire her. Her soup brand is the ideal reflection of this, as she manages an aesthetic and concept based on the joy that radiates naturally.

It could be of your interest: Cristiano Ronaldo, beautiful niece comes to light and the networks go crazy

goodless was launched on the market last year as a family project in which her husband also collaborates, forming part of this wonderful healthy food undertaking, since the interpreter of the Wonder Woman In addition to offering a delicious and easy-to-prepare product, it also promises to be healthy for anyone.

According to what he explained to the media during its launch period, the idea was born as a result of Gal Gadot She has been a lover of macaroni and cheese from a very young age, being her favorite food since childhood. She, however, cannot consume them as much as she would like due to their highly harmful components for health.

Gal Gadot charmed in the new ad for her brand ‘Goodless’. Source: Instagram



Click here to see the video.

“I remember when I was only 6 years old and living in Israel, my aunt and uncle, who lived in the United States, came to visit and brought a huge bag full of boxes of macaroni and cheese. I loved macaroni and cheese,” he confessed during a interview.

“Macaroni and cheese is delicious, but it’s really bad for your health, so I was always looking for a better, healthier alternative,” he explained. Gal Gadot about the purpose of your food line.

Thanks to her desire to eat more of her favorite dish, the former beauty queen sought to create a healthier alternative that she could eat whenever she wanted and that was also vegan. Arriving in this way until the ideal formula of four different flavors that are already available to the public.

I became a woman who cares about what she consumes, and as a mother of three children, I care about what I feed my family,” she continued.

The food of Gal Gadot It’s made up mostly of veggies like coleslaw, spinach, maitake mushrooms, and cheese, of course, and includes four flavors: Cheddy Mac, Classic Cheddar & Macaroni, Move & Shaker, Twist My Parm, Asiago, Parmesan, and Noodle spiral; finally Shella Good, shell noodles with white cheddar cheese.