Gal Gadot comments on the Evil Queen role: “I’d like to share more details!”

Gal Gadot was finally able to have his say on the role of the Evil Queen

The news that Gal Gadot would have interpreted the Evil Queen in the new remake live action from snow-white Disney branded went around the world in a few hours. Released on November 3, the rumor sparked curiosity and also a good dose of humor, considering that the actress is universally recognized as one of the most beautiful women in the world. So who will be able to compete with her in the role of Snow White, who in the fairy tale is “The fairest of them all”?

The missing voice in the chorus of comments, however, was precisely that of the person concerned. Gal Gadot succeeded in finally have his say during the premier of his latest effort, Red Notice, in which he stars opposite Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson. In an interview with Variety, in fact, the actress revealed the reason which prompted her to take part in the project live action: “There is so much I cannot share with you that it might actually answer this question. The version of this story is so different, delicious and full of joy. I am very, very excited. I wish I could share more “. Let Gal Gadot’s words mean there will be one possibility of redemption even for one of the cruelest villains ever, as happened for Maleficent in the film dedicated to her?

The announcement was also welcomed because it confirms that the fairy tale will finally have its own Disney version in addition to the animated classic. Snow White, in fact, has been the protagonist of many films, but none produced by the House of Mickey Mouse. Among the many films, it is enough to remember snow-white (2012) with Julia Roberts as an ironic Evil Queen e Snow White and the Hunter (2012), in which Kristen Stewart was competing with another of the most beautiful actresses in the world: Charlize Theron. So we just have to wait for the other cast members.

