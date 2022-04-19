Gal Gadot confirms Wonder Woman 3 is already in the works

What Gal Gadot it’s ours wonder-woman It is something that no DC fan questions. The actress was chosen by Zack Snyder for his Justice League and the result could not have been better. After several appearances, the character will be the first in the DC extended universe to have his trilogy, we obviously do not count Nolan’s Batman, who is left out of this movie universe.

The fact is that Gal Gadot has confirmed through an interview that Wonder Woman 3 is a fact and that they are already working on the script. So in the future we will have various news about the third installment of the Amazon demigoddess.

Everything came as a result of the promotion of a protein-rich pasta, of which the actress is an ambassador, revealed that these foods are great when she is preparing for a movie like Wonder Woman, since they have a special requirement in terms of other projects. .

Gal Gadot Confirms She Is Working With Patty Jenkins On Wonder Woman 3

“Thank you! I’m happy to confirm that (the Wonder Woman trilogy), I can’t wait to get the next movie out. Patty and I are talking, we’re actually working on the script and doing Wonder Woman 3. I’m really excited to make this movie and for you guys to come see it.” Gal Gadot for Forbes.

Patty Jenkins alongside Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 2.

It looks like Wonder Woman 3 isn’t coming as soon as we think. At the moment it does not have an official release date, so we may not know anything until the third installment of the global convention called DC Fandom. Everything indicates that the film will leave the past, like the two past installments, and will focus on the present of the DC universe in the third installment.

This is something we know because Patty Jenkins confirmed it in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter:

“I will never again place a Wonder Woman movie in the past. We have to go forward, it will ultimately be a contemporary story. It’s not all set yet, but that’s about what I can say about where the story will be set.”

Besides that, Wonder Woman is a character that could appear in movies like Aquaman 2 or Shazam! fury of the gods, something that makes sense, considering that everything will be related to deities, especially in the sequel to Shazam!. Everything indicates that in the absence of Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot will become the headliner of a DC cinematic universe that is in a transition phase, but that has several interesting projects scheduled. Does Wonder Woman deserve to be the leader of this universe?