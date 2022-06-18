Gal Gadot could play Cleopatra in a new film

Gal Gadot She is one of the actresses of the moment with many successes in her career and it seems that one of the next ones is as the protagonist of the film Cleopatra.

Cleopatra is one of the best known women in history, a diplomat, writer, commander and the last to rule Egypt within the Ptolemaic dynasty being the daughter of Ptolemy.

Their romances and ties to Roman rulers they are also one of the most interesting parts of its history. With much to tell, the first time his life was taken to the cinema was a great success, so this new film seeks to follow in those footsteps.

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT GAL GADOT’S NEW TAPE?

According to several sources, it will be the producer Universal who is in charge of the project Gal Gadot in the central role as Cleopatra.

The idea was originally going to be brought to the big screen by the studio paramountbut decided to leave it due to problems in your calendar and for the creative efforts it required. But, Gadot never left the project so Universal would be willing to pick it up.

Some changes would occur within her production because the director Patty Jenkins would leave the project so that it is now directed by Kari Skoglandwho is known for directing The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series.

Jenkins would only have a role as executive producer, while the film would be written by Laeta Kalogridis. Gal Gadot would also be involved in the production with her partner Jaron Varsano from Pilot Wave Motion.

Gadot is known worldwide for the character of the “Wonder Woman” of DC Comics in two films that have been a resounding success in theaters. Also, the public considers her as one of the most beautiful actresses today seeing her in projects like “Death on the Nile” and Netflix’s “Red Notice.”

This did not prevent some controversy from appearing regarding her interpretation of Cleopatra, since the first time the rumors existed, fans pointed out that it could be better to choose a woman of color or with a nationality closest to egyptian to interpret it, this when taking into account that Gadot is Israeli.

In this regard, the actress replied that she was very excited about the character and that he understood the complaints, but really anyone could make the movie.

“First of all, if you want to be true to the facts, then Cleopatra was from Macedonia. We were looking for a Macedonian actress who could fit in with Cleopatra, but there was no one and Cleopatra I was very passionate about, “explained the actress. “You know, anybody can make this movie and anybody can go ahead and do it. I am so passionate about her that I am also going to do my own.”

THE LAST TIME CLEOPATRA WAS TAKEN TO THE MOVIES

This would be the second time that a major Hollywood production focuses on bringing the story of Cleopatra to the movies. The first movie was calledCleopatra” and premiered in 1963 with elizabeth taylor as the protagonist in one of her most remembered roles and that raised her status as a great actress.

The film also featured performances by Richard Burton like Mark Antony and Rex Harrison like Julius Caesar. In total, the film received four Oscars of its nine nominations and managed to win for “Best Cinematography”, “Best Costume Design”, “Best Art Direction” and “Best Special Effects”.

Before Cleopatra hits theaters, Gal Gadot has other great projects on the horizon, such as the version with real people of “Snow White” where he will interpret the Queen Evil. In addition, the third part of “Woman Wonderful”.