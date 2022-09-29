Gal Gadot dazzled behind the scenes, posed very relaxed

Gal Gadot with dazzling beauty captivated behind the scenes | Instagram: @gal_gadot

With such a radiant beauty that she could illuminate any room with her presence, Gal Gadot was returning to social networks after several days away with a series of photographs in which she managed to capture the attention of her followers from a more relaxed and casual version to promote your brand.

For almost a year the Israeli celebrity launched the food brand ‘Goodies‘, a line of instant soups that seeks to make some fast food dishes more nutritious and without so many bad effects on health. This as a result of the love that the actress herself has for macaroni and cheese.

Through his official Instagram account Gal Gadot He was giving a little taste of the next commercial to be launched for the pasta, showing a bit of behind the scenes and the preparations prior to the recordings. With a most casual outfit, she conquered millions of hearts.

Also read: Gal Gadot: You know your brand of soup, what is a kosher food?

Just last month he announced on the ‘Goodles’ social networks that they now have the Kosher certificate for their products, promising that their flavor is the same as always. This certificate guarantees the exclusion of certain allergenic foods, in addition to making its way through the Israeli market.

Gal Gadot with dazzling beauty captivated behind the scenes. Source: Instagram



CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL POST.

In the description of the photos, the interpreter of Wonder Woman left a small message in which she expressed how happy it makes her to be able to consume her own brand, because in addition to being a family business, it has also meant a dream come true for her.

There’s nothing like a little Mac to power a day of filming,” he captioned the photos.

Her community of fans around the world has not been long in coming, because in a matter of 5 hours it has led her to exceed 300 thousand reactions, in addition to leaving thousands of comments flattering the actress, either with beautiful phrases or compliments, also left good reviews for their brand of noodles.

“THE BEST MOVIE ACTRESS IN THE WORLD”, “Very beautiful”, “I love you, so cute”, “My goddess…”, “I’m obsessed”, “YOU’RE ALWAYS BEAUTIFUL QUEEN, MY HEART CAN’T SUPPORT!! “, “I LOVE YOU GAL”, “Success and punch”, “Slow motion noodles, nice”, “Beautiful photos Ms. Gal, I can’t wait to see your new movie Heart of Stone”, were some of the comments.

Continue browsing the page ShowNews Find out about the activities of your favorite artists and the most relevant news from entertainment. You can also find more content from the beautiful Gal Gadotwho constantly updates his social networks and launches projects.