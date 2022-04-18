Gal Gadot dazzles by posing without clothes in black and white photography

The actress Gal Gadot He enjoyed a few days of rest and published the message: “A day to be in bed” accompanied by a black and white photograph that unleashed 1.5 million reactions.

the protagonist of Wonder Woman 1984 posed lying on an armchair without wearing clothes. She only took her engagement ring and stared into the camera.

Gal Gadot She used very little makeup to give her face a natural look. She let her hair down.

The Israeli actress is one of the hollywood stars loved ones and has catapulted to the pinnacle of success while leading a family life with her three daughters and her husband Jaron Varsano.

In an interview with the magazine InStylesaid that the “roughest” thing he has done is record a movie while pregnant and raising a baby. “When you’re on set, you’re like a kite. You can fly so high and try to catch the air. Then you go back home to do your job as a mother. It’s not about me, it’s, ‘OK, now I need to bathe Maya, feed Alma, put Daniella to bed.’ That’s the badass thing I do: juggle my family life and my acting career,” she noted.

Gal Gadot, 36, has had difficult times in this work-family dilemma. She recounted that she was once recording in London while her daughter Alma had a show at school and she couldn’t be there.

“I talked to her afterwards and asked her, ‘How did it go?’ She was crying, wondering why she wasn’t there. So I started crying,” she narrated.

Gal Gadot she says she wants to keep her daughters’ lives private as much as possible so they feel safe and secure. She will give her all so that they lack nothing.

By 2022, the celebrity already has several projects. It was announced that she will play the Evil queen of the history of Snow White in “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves”, a new live action movie that Disney is preparing. The Israeli will join Latina actress Rachel Zegler, who will play Princess Snow White.

In another film, he will play Cleopatra under the direction of her friend Patty Jenkins, who is the director of the two tapes about wonder-woman.

It has also confirmed an international spy thriller, Heart Of Stone, alongside Belfast actor Jamie Dornan. In another project she will star in a new version of the thriller romantic of Alfred Hitchcock To Catch A Thiefand will be one of the producers along with her husband, according to TheWrap.

He recently starred in the mystery movie Death On The Nile by Kenneth Branagh, which is based on the 1937 novel of the same name by Christie Agatha.