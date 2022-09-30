Gal Gadot demonstrates how to wear denim pants this season

Gal Gadot, one of the most beloved actresses in the world of the film industry and because of the affection that her fans have for her, have also learned to love Yaron Varsano, her life partner and with whom they were recently celebrating a very significant date for the partner.

Gal Gadot and her husband Yaron Varsano are happy because they celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary last Wednesday, September 28, and their fans have not let the happy occasion pass and have decided to make multiple publications to congratulate them. The actress has not posted anything at the moment, surely to enjoy her children and her beloved one. “Happy 14th Anniversary to the most beautiful and charming couple that can exist, I am very happy to see how they both love each other more every day, I am very proud of everything they have formed together”, was one of the messages.

Gal Gadot posing. Source: Instagram.

the marriage of Gal Gadot and Varsano started in 2008 after having a three-year relationship with him. They met at a spiritual retreat in the middle of the desert, which became the ideal setting for love to emerge between the two successful professionals. Although at first the age difference seemed like a problem, it is now confirmed that it is not at all.

Recently, Gal Gadot took the time to feed her Instagram feed to show off what jeans should look like. The 37-year-old Israeli actress accompanied this wardrobe with a white printed shirt and a grimace with her mouth.

Gal Gadot posing. Source: Instagram.

The publication on the social network of the little camera, they have given Gal Gadot more than 320 thousand and a half likes and hundreds of comments where they transmit all their love and let her know that she is one of the favorite artists.