Gal Gadot emerges from the waves as a beautiful mermaid, beautiful postcard | Twitter

The beautiful actress Gal Gadot, 37 years old, never ceases to amaze Internet users with her great beauty that seems almost unreal, as if taken from a fantasy story. On this occasion, she captivated the world with a photograph at the seashore, emerging from the waves as if she were a mythical mermaid.

Those who have known the former beauty queen for a long time know that she likes to take walks to connect with nature and stay in tune with her inner world, in addition to using her influence and impact to promote positive causes, seeking to contribute her grain of area to make the world a better place.

this time Gal Gadot He came out in favor of the oceans with a series of posts on his official Instagram account with which he called on his followers to be aware of the environmental impact that human beings have on the planet’s ecosystems, opening a space for dialogue on the subject.

In the photograph posted inside the entertainment platform, the actress can be seen posing on her knees on the sand, raising her face to the sky with her eyes closed, enjoying the peaceful moment.

With the natural aesthetic that characterizes her feed, the ‘Wonder Woman’ actress showed her calmer facet by sharing one of her meditation sessions. She enchanted her admirers by wearing a fine chiffon dress, which hugged her figure by enveloping her in soft curves of fabric, like the white foam of the waves.

Gal Gadot emerges from the waves as a beautiful mermaid, beautiful postcard. Source: Instagram



They were also able to enjoy the perfect profile of Gal Gadot drawn in front of the sun during the famous “Golden Hour”, while curving his lips in a smile that conveys tranquility and peace.

In another of her posts, the Israeli explained the importance of taking action to protect the seas and remember them, not only during world ocean dayif not daily. “I love the sea, I always feel that the waves give me life, they give me a lot of peace and tranquility, they calm me down and fill me with joy,” she began writing in the description.

He pointed out that we should not value this beautiful resource of nature only when we go for a walk to the beach, as it is much more than a place of recreation, being home to thousands of marine species.

We need healthy oceans not just as a nice getaway, but to survive and thrive, and we need to start taking better care of them.”

Then he was inviting his followers to find more information about it in the stories section, where he would be explaining more about the subject and offering support options for the cause. This is how one more time Gal Gadot He showed that he not only has a beautiful physique, but also a heart of gold.

