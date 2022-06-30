Gal Gadot follows Dua Lipa and dazzles with a neon minidress for the summer

The Neon colors They are the summer trend. Celebrities like Dua Lipa, haley bieber Y michelle halls. Now it was Gal Gadot who joined the fashion.

the protagonist of wonder-woman dazzled on his Instagram account by using a look very casual composed of a neon yellow mini dress, denim jacket and white sneakers.

She showed off her beauty with a natural-looking makeup, consisting of foundation, peach blush, perfectly outlined eyebrows and wide black eyelashes. She danced around her room to promote a brand of pasta and added more than 785 thousand reactions.

Gal Gadot She is one of the most loved and successful actresses of Hollywood. She has been in the biggest blockbuster action movies and his talent extends into modeling.

Recently, she gave a chair of luxury and style by presenting herself as the new ambassador of the brand Tiffany & Co. high jewelry. She wore a diamond set from the Botanica collection, inspired by “three pillars of nature”: the dandelion, the thistle and the orchid.

She dazzled with a diamond necklace that evoked dandelions. “It can be morphed into five configurations and cleverly uses crystalline rose cutouts to evoke the fluffy pollen of dandelions,” notes WWD. She wore earrings and a bracelet in a similar design.

the protagonist of wonder-woman said she felt incredibly honored to be part of the new Tiffany & Co campaign., because you know that it is the brand’s most esteemed jewelry collection.

Among his upcoming film projects is a remake of Alfred Hitchock’s romantic thriller: To Catch A Thief. Hitchcock’s 1955 film starred Cary Grant and Grace Kelly in the lead roles.

According to reports from TheWrap, Gal Gadot not only will she star in the film, but she will also be a producer along with her husband Jason Varsano.

He will also star in and produce an upcoming movie about Cleopatra; which has sparked criticism because Gal Gadot is white. In an interview with the BBC she addressed the controversy and stated that Cleopatra was from Macedonia. They searched for a Macedonian actress and did not find a profile that suited what they wanted.

“We didn’t find her and I was very passionate about Cleopatra. I want to celebrate Cleopatra’s legacy and honor this incredible historical icon that I admire so much.”

“We are going to show not only how sexy and attractive she was, but also how strategic and intelligent, and how much of an impact she had and still has on the world we live in today,” she added in an interview with InStyle.

