Gal Gadot: From driving a $140,000 car to this…

Today Gal Gadot earns millions of dollars for her movies. With them, you can give yourself the pleasure of buying luxurious cars. However, he did not always have the same purchasing power and this is reflected in his garage. He learns more about the most expensive and cheapest car in his collection below.

August 13, 2022 4:50 p.m.

Gal Gadot She has established herself as one of the most outstanding actresses of the moment. Her great performances ensure a certain success at the box office, which is why many film producers try to hire her. In this way, with each role of hers played, she the one born in Israel adds more and more dollars to your bank account.

One of the last movies he starred in is Red Noticewhere he shared a screen with Ryan Reynolds Y Dwayne Johnson. For it, she received a salary of $20 million. With this kind of exorbitant salary, it’s no surprise that the most valuable car in your collection has a market price of 140 thousand dollars.

We are talking about Tesla Model X that has two electric motors: one rear and one front. Together, these engines generate a combined power of 671 horsepower. In this way, the most expensive car of the actress goes 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds and reach a 250km/h top speed.

However, Gadot did not always have the compensation that he has today. Before being chosen as Miss Israel in 2004, she was working as a babysitter and as a cashier at Burger King. We can see this reflected in his garage, since in his collection we can also find a Mini Cooper Swhich has a value of only 30 thousand dollars.

This Mini Cooper is the cheapest car in the collection of the Israeli actress. He himself has a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine under the hood that is capable of generating 189 horsepower of power Thanks to this power it can reach a 200km/h top speed and speed up 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds.

Gal Gadot and her Tesla Model X.