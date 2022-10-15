Gal Gadot: from driving a 30 thousand dollar car, to this…

Gal Gadot has established herself as one of the highest-grossing actresses of the moment, managing to sign increasingly higher contracts. Thanks to these, she was able to afford a much more valuable car than the $30,000 one she owned. She knows more about these two vehicles that the Israeli actress drives, below.

September 21, 2022 7:55 p.m.

Gal Gadot is today one of the most recognized celebrities. After having been part of several installments of the saga fast and furious and have played Diana Prince, wonder-woman in the DC Extended Universemanaged to make his image travel around the world and make his way into the film industry.

The Israeli who will give life to the evil queen in the live action of Disney, Snow Whiteshare one great fondness for high-end vehicles. With one of his first salaries as a professional, he decided to get a luxurious Mini Cooper S. This little car has a cheap market value of approx. 30 thousand dollars.

Gadot’s Mini Cooper features a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine What does it give you? 189 horsepower of power Thanks to this power, this economical car from the company of English origin can reach a top speed 200km/h. In addition, this vehicle can accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds.

Over the years, the actress was accessing better salary contracts. for starring Red Notice beside Dwayne Johnson Y Ryan ReynoldsGadot took a bag of $20 million. Thanks to remunerations like this, he was able to afford the pleasure of buying a Tesla Model Xwhose value is around 140 thousand dollars.

The Model X is 100% electric, since it has two electric motors: one of front-wheel drive and one of rear wheel drive. Together, these engines are capable of generating a combined power of 671 horsepower. In this way, this Tesla can go 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds and reach a 250km/h top speed.

