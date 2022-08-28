Gal Gadot: From driving a $30,000 car to this…

Gal Gadot is today one of the most recognized celebrities in the world. She has a great passion for high-end cars and thanks to her career success, she was able to trade her $30,000 car for a much more valuable one. Slide and find out which are these vehicles that she drives!

Gal Gadot It has established itself as one of the most recognized celebrities of today. the one born in Israel rose to fame playing Gisele in several films of the saga of Fast and furious. This character gave him the opportunity to spread his image throughout the world and get other roles such as Diana Princethe very wonder-woman.

who gives life to Wonder Womanin the DC Extended Universehas a great passion for high-end cars. For this reason, as soon as he was earning his first salaries, he decided to get a luxurious but economical car. We are talking about Mini Cooper S, which has a market value of only 30 thousand dollars.

This Mini Cooper, driven by the famous actress, hides under the hood a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine capable of generating power 189 horsepower. This power allows the small car of the company founded in Englandspeed up 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and reach a top speed 200km/h.

Gal Gadot’s Mini Cooper S.

Over time, Gadot was having more and more success in his career, accessing salaries of higher level. Thus, he chose to add a very valuable car to his garage. It’s about a Tesla Model X black. This electric vehicle is valued at 140 thousand dollarswhich would be almost 5 times the price of your Mini Cooper.

The Tesla Model X has two electric motors: one front and one rear, providing a combined power of 671 horsepower. Thanks to it, this car of the American brand led by Elon Muskreaches a 250km/h top speed and it goes 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds.