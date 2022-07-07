Gal Gadot gives a beautiful postcard of her three favorite things | Instagram

Gal Gadot’s schedule is in constant motion, hosting very varied activities that range from the recordings of her film projects, to photo shoots for advertising campaigns for the multiple brands she represents. On this occasion he was seen posing in front of the camera with great happiness.

In the postcard published through her verified Instagram account, the Israeli celebrity was enchanting with one of her already beloved smiles that manage to infect viewers with positive emotions, as they radiate energy, vitality and a lot of joy, reaching the hearts of their fans. like sunbeams.

He was seen in a rather peculiar situation as he was caught riding a bicycle while wearing a white formal suit, standing right in front of a pink sunset on the beach. While it’s rare to see someone wearing outfits like these for a stroll in the ocean, Gal Gadot He makes anything look great on him.

Through the description, the actress explained that she managed to merge for this photograph three of the things that she likes most in life and that she decided to share it with her community on the internet to make them part of the pleasant moment of fun she had for a mysterious project that did not give an explanation.

Three of my favorite things: the beach, the sunsets and riding a bike in a suit,” it can be read.

As expected, the more than 83.7 million followers he has on Instagram reacted positively to the publication, leaving their reactions as a show of support and some comments about the peculiar activity he was doing. Gal Gadotin addition to flattery with heart emojis.

“with busy incon-ing”, “Queen of hearts”, “I love following you”, “I’m interested in the bike part”, “So this is what we see when we get to heaven????”, “A Mega Icon and Legend. The one and only Gal Gadot”, “You look fabulous in white”, “Look, it’s the modern “Mrs. Barranco”. Beautiful and incredible as always”, were some of the comments.

The post reached 331,469 thousand likes, a sign of the love and affection that the international public feels for Gal Gadotbacking up his impressive career spanning nearly 20 years within Hollywood. Well, besides being a beautiful woman, she also has great talents as an actress and a pleasant personality, aware of the important issues in the world that she does not hesitate to use her voice to make them visible.