Gal Gadot has good news from Wonder Woman 3

The actress Gal Gadot will repeat once again as Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 3 under the orders of Patty Jenkins.

Diana Prince will be the only superheroine of the DCEU that for now has a third solo installment. Since very soon they will begin the filming of Wonder Woman 3. Above all, because they are already working on the script and the actress Gal Gadot he has celebrated it with a publication on his social networks during the filming of the film Wonder Woman 1984 (2020).

Also, in a recent interview, Gal Gadot has revealed that: “We are talking! We’re actually in the mix of working on the script and doing the third one, so all the wheels are turning and turning and I’m really, really excited for the fans to come and see Wonder Woman 3 once it’s done.”

The actress will also play a Disney villain.

Before we can see Wonder Woman 3, Gal Gadot will premiere the live-action movie of the evil queen of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfsthe animation classic of Disney from 1937.

“I love it (laughs)! It’s fun, I can do something different. I can sing and dance and I can play the villain, which is something I’ve never done before, and she’s the first Disney villain in history. I really enjoy working with all the people involved, with director Marc Webb, producer Marc Platt and Disney, of course, actress Rachel Zegler. It’s just a great experience and I really enjoy it a lot and the Queen is very evil so it’s going to be interesting.”

We will also see it as Cleopatra under the orders of Kari Skoglandresponsible for chapters of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the loudest voice Y The Handmaid’s Tale.

