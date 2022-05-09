Gal Gadot has her own “Wonder Woman” message to her mom | Instagram

Every day is a good occasion to thank good mothers for their love, work and sacrifice, remembering that they are an invaluable support in the lives of their descendants. Gal Gadot is well aware of this, so he took a few minutes of his time to write a moving message to his dear mom.

It was through social networks that she shared with her followers all the admiration she feels for her mother, Irit Gadot, who has been a constant in all stages of her life and has supported her since she began her path to the top in Hollywood. Witnessing the successful career of her daughter, the woman celebrates each goal achieved by the famous artist.

In the image it is evident that they share a close and trusting relationship, as they seem to be completely comfortable in each other’s company, as has been seen on other occasions where they have been captured in tender displays of affection. The selfie as sincere and natural as the Israeli herself radiates happiness.

Gal Gadot has her own “Wonder Woman” message to her mom. Source: Instagram



With bright eyes full of tender affection Gal Gadot posed while hugging her mom, who is a little shorter than her beloved daughter, by the shoulders. The photo was taken inside a house, because it can be assumed that they are together at this time to spend a few days with the family.

“I am so lucky to have my mother by my side on this crazy journey, to give me strength, share her knowledge and show me her infinite love and support,” the former miss universe began writing, emphasizing everything she can learn from the experience and wisdom of his mother.

And it is that it can be agreed that the best advice most of the time comes from those who raise us or from the people with whom we have cultivated the most trust. But his little letter did not end there, as he continued with a short but memorable sentence:

She is my rock and my consolation.”

Also Gal Gadot She addressed a few words to other mothers in the world, who, like hers, strive to give the best in the care of their children and seek to develop them to the maximum of their potential. “And to all of you incredible moms, you are the power that moves this earth, thank you,” with this he closed the publication.