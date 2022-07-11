Gal Gadot hides handwritten notes and invites you to look for them | Instagram

On July 8, through her Instagram account, Gal Gadot was sharing a video in which she is seen preparing some surprises for her brand of instant soups ‘Goodless’, which managed to excite the community of fans on entertainment platforms , spreading their happiness with just a smile.

This is a new marketing strategy resulting from the alliance with the supermarket chain Whole Foods, which will be selling the Israeli products starting this July. Due to the debut on the shelves, the celebrity prepared great surprises for her fans and all those who purchase the soups.

One of the gifts is a handwritten note from Gal Gadot, which also contains an autograph and unique messages thanking you for your preference. The unique opportunity will be limited until the hundreds of notes are exhausted, so if you want to find one, you must run to find it as soon as possible.

The video where the former beauty queen signs the cards has had a great reach on networks, both on the actress’s personal account as well as on the brand’s Instagram account. Followers were enthusiastic about the news, leaving thousands of reactions as well as comments expressing their happiness.

For those who don’t know, goodless is a brand of instant soups that was launched on the market in the year 20221 as a family project in which her husband also collaborates, forming part of this wonderful undertaking of healthy food that is easy to prepare for anyone.

The interpreter of the ‘Wonder Woman‘ In addition to offering a product that is delicious and quick to prepare, it also promises to be healthy and nutritious, unlike other brands that have been around for several decades.

According to what was reported to the media during the launch, the idea was born as a result of Gal Gadot She is a big fan of macaroni and cheese since her childhood in Israel, being her favorite food for life. However, she could not eat them as often as she wanted due to their highly unhealthy components.

Thanks to her desire to eat more of her favorite dish, the former beauty queen sought to create a healthier alternative that she could eat whenever she wanted and that was also vegan. Arriving in this way until the ideal formula of four different flavors that are already available to the public.