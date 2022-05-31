Gal Gadot, in a new spy movie on Netflix: the actress gave details on Twitter

Gal Gadot has revealed a photo on Twitter from the beginning of filming for her new spy movie that will be available on Netflix, “Heart of Stone”.

The talented actress had a long way to go, since her film debut in 2009, more precisely in the «Fast & Furious» franchise, which later became a true symbol, immediately after its premiere in «Wonder Woman».

Gal Gadot has had a pretty full 2021, starring in two of the biggest movies of the year: Zach Snyder’s “Justice League” and Netflix’s “Red Notice,” which became the most-watched movie on the streaming service.

He also starred in Kenneth Branagh’s “Death on the Nile,” which received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Gal Gadot Reveals Important Details About Her New Movie, “Heart of Stone,” on Twitter

Gadot recently posted a photo with her backstage on the set of the new movie, “Heart of Stone,” and also revealed the name of the character she plays in the film: Rachel Stone.

“Heart of Stone” will be directed by Tom Harper, based on a screenplay written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. It is also interesting that Gal Gadot will not only be limited to the role of him, but will also mark the position of film producer.

As far as we know, so far we’re talking about a classic spy movie that may or may not be similar to the “James Bond” franchise.

At the moment, it is known that the actors Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt will also be part of the cast, but this is where the “spoilers” stop.

Gal Gadot’s post on Twitter: